Business Etiquette
10 Things to Never Say in an Email
Emails can stick around for a long time, and you never know what might get dug up down the road.
Business Etiquette
How I Turned Cell Phone Addiction Into a PR Opportunity
Having dinner with business associates? Put down the damn phone.
Etiquette
The New Rules for Business Rides in an Uber, a Driverless Car and More
There's a proper time to sing, to sleep and to make small talk.
Etiquette
8 Ways to Gracefully Receive a Compliment
Everyone wants praise but nice people often are often inadvertently rude when they receive it.
Business Etiquette
How to Rock the Company Picnic and Go Home With Your Reputation Intact
The trick is being the life of the party without later being the butt of the jokes.
Etiquette Guy
The Don't-Be-a-Schmuck Guide to Rescheduling
Yes, it happens to everyone, but there's a right way and a wrong way to go about it.
Personal Branding
12 Passive-Aggressive Text Phrases I Use That Are Destroying My Business
Maybe you think you're being polite but everybody else thinks you're being a jerk.
Etiquette Guy
Why Your Emails Could Use an Exclamation Point (or Three)
Punctuation and other markers -- emoticons, slang and the like -- serve as stand-ins for facial expression and vocal intonation.
Office Etiquette
9 Rules of Open-Office Etiquette
When the rules of open-office etiquette are observed, camaraderie, communication and collaboration will ensue.
Professionalism
The 5 Elements of the Consummately Tactful Professional
The ability to speak truthfully without causing offense is an invaluable asset in the world of business.
20 Things You Are Doing Wrong With Email
Email is a reflection of our personal brand. Why, then, do so many people fail to proofread what they wrote, regretfully send out angry messages and disregard basic etiquette?