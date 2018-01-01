Business Names
Naming a Business
Branding Your Name: A Double-Edged Sword
Pasting your name on your company may seem like genius, but the potential pitfalls are bottomless.
Starting a Business
How to Choose a Great Name for Your New Business
Follow these tips to create a name that embodies exactly what you want your new business to represent.
Business Names
3 Vital Things to Consider Before Naming Your Company
Introduce your business to the world with a handle that's unique. Here's how to do the due diligence.
Business Name
7 Terrible Naming Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make
Your company name will get used more and last longer than any other investment you make in your business. It's important that you get it right the first time.
Naming a Business
7 Tips for Naming (or Re-Naming) Your Company
Naming a business is not something to be taken lightly: A company's entire branding is dependent on the name. Here are a few tricks on naming your business.
Coaches Corner
Identity Crisis -- Your Website Name Isn't Available
An unhappy sign you really did come up with the perfect URL is somebody else registered it already. Here are three options for getting your good name back.
Branding
Make Your Company's Name Unforgettable
Your business will stand out with these tips for naming a new venture.
Marketing
4 Business-Naming Tips for Branding Success
Dreaming up a business name is simple, but finding one that fits your long-term ambitions may not be so obvious.
Starting a Business
6 Tips for Crafting a Killer Business Name
Social entrepreneur and educator Steve Mariotti on why naming your business is one of the most important decisions you'll make.
Starting a Business
Young Entrepreneur's 10 Most Popular Stories of 2012
From inspiring quotes and giant-brand mishaps to tips on starting up and growing a business, here are the stories that became our readers' favorites this year.
Starting a Business
Legal Tips for Setting Up a 'DBA'
Attorney Nina Kaufman on establishing a new name under which your company can do business.