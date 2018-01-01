Daniel Neiditch is an experienced leader in New York’s dynamic real estate market. As the president of River 2 River Realty, Inc., a business that offers diverse real estate services for customers in New York and beyond, Neiditich uses his background to help people make some of the most important decisions of their lives. Follow him on Twitter.
First To Market
First to Market Isn't All It's Cracked Up to Be
Being first to market always introduces a product but it doesn't always getting it sold.
Technology
Check Yourself Before You Buy Exciting Tech You Don't Really Need
Not every technology is right for your business.
Energy
5 Ways to Fatten Your Bottom Line by Drastically Cutting Energy Costs
Save energy and you'll save money, too. Here's how.
customer trust
3 Essential Traits for Earning the Trust of Your Customers
Trust is invaluable, but it can't be purchased, only earned. There is no shortcut, only commitment.
Sustainability
What Condoms Can Teach Us About Sustainability
Lessons in running an eco-smart business can sometimes come from unexpected places.
Failure
All Entrepreneurs Face Failure But the Successful Ones Didn't Quit
Fear of failure is natural. In entrepreneurship, overcoming your fears is essential.
Entrepreneurs
What Not to Do: 5 Lessons From Failed Unicorns
Smart business practices will always prevail.
Naming a Business
Branding Your Name: A Double-Edged Sword
Pasting your name on your company may seem like genius, but the potential pitfalls are bottomless.
Leadership
It's Not Micromanaging If You Do It Without Killing Morale
Hands-on leadership isn't easy. But you can see your vision all the way through without discouraging your team.
Leadership
Stop Glorifying 'Winging It' and Make a Plan
Staying focused on whatever is the next thing gets you nowhere without a plan. Preparation and analysis are key for any business leader.
Entrepreneurship
Looking Back: 7 Things I Would Tell My Younger Self
Listen to your gut.
Solar Energy
A New Yorker's Guide to Using Solar In Your Business
The energy source no longer is the wave of the future -- it's good for commerce today.
Entrepreneur Mindset
This One Habit Makes You a Most Productive Entrepreneur
Self-education pushes you to new heights.
Solar Energy
Solar Energy Has Big Apple Potential But New York Real Estate Entrepreneurs Haven't Seen the Light
New York developers have been reluctant to embrace solar, despite big cost savings and beautiful new designs. That creates opportunity for the bold.