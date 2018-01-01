Daniel Neiditch

Daniel Neiditch

Guest Writer
President of River 2 River Realty and Atelier Condo NYC

Daniel Neiditch is an experienced leader in New York’s dynamic real estate market. As the president of River 2 River Realty, Inc., a business that offers diverse real estate services for customers in New York and beyond, Neiditich uses his background to help people make some of the most important decisions of their lives. Follow him on Twitter.

More From Daniel Neiditch

First to Market Isn't All It's Cracked Up to Be
First To Market

First to Market Isn't All It's Cracked Up to Be

Being first to market always introduces a product but it doesn't always getting it sold.
5 min read
Check Yourself Before You Buy Exciting Tech You Don't Really Need
Technology

Check Yourself Before You Buy Exciting Tech You Don't Really Need

Not every technology is right for your business.
5 min read
5 Ways to Fatten Your Bottom Line by Drastically Cutting Energy Costs
Energy

5 Ways to Fatten Your Bottom Line by Drastically Cutting Energy Costs

Save energy and you'll save money, too. Here's how.
5 min read
3 Essential Traits for Earning the Trust of Your Customers
customer trust

3 Essential Traits for Earning the Trust of Your Customers

Trust is invaluable, but it can't be purchased, only earned. There is no shortcut, only commitment.
6 min read
What Condoms Can Teach Us About Sustainability
Sustainability

What Condoms Can Teach Us About Sustainability

Lessons in running an eco-smart business can sometimes come from unexpected places.
5 min read
All Entrepreneurs Face Failure But the Successful Ones Didn't Quit
Failure

All Entrepreneurs Face Failure But the Successful Ones Didn't Quit

Fear of failure is natural. In entrepreneurship, overcoming your fears is essential.
5 min read
What Not to Do: 5 Lessons From Failed Unicorns
Entrepreneurs

What Not to Do: 5 Lessons From Failed Unicorns

Smart business practices will always prevail.
6 min read
Branding Your Name: A Double-Edged Sword
Naming a Business

Branding Your Name: A Double-Edged Sword

Pasting your name on your company may seem like genius, but the potential pitfalls are bottomless.
6 min read
It's Not Micromanaging If You Do It Without Killing Morale
Leadership

It's Not Micromanaging If You Do It Without Killing Morale

Hands-on leadership isn't easy. But you can see your vision all the way through without discouraging your team.
7 min read
Stop Glorifying 'Winging It' and Make a Plan
Leadership

Stop Glorifying 'Winging It' and Make a Plan

Staying focused on whatever is the next thing gets you nowhere without a plan. Preparation and analysis are key for any business leader.
6 min read
Looking Back: 7 Things I Would Tell My Younger Self
Entrepreneurship

Looking Back: 7 Things I Would Tell My Younger Self

Listen to your gut.
5 min read
A New Yorker's Guide to Using Solar In Your Business
Solar Energy

A New Yorker's Guide to Using Solar In Your Business

The energy source no longer is the wave of the future -- it's good for commerce today.
5 min read
This One Habit Makes You a Most Productive Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Mindset

This One Habit Makes You a Most Productive Entrepreneur

Self-education pushes you to new heights.
5 min read
Solar Energy Has Big Apple Potential But New York Real Estate Entrepreneurs Haven't Seen the Light
Solar Energy

Solar Energy Has Big Apple Potential But New York Real Estate Entrepreneurs Haven't Seen the Light

New York developers have been reluctant to embrace solar, despite big cost savings and beautiful new designs. That creates opportunity for the bold.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.