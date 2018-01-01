Business Software

Tablet or Smartphone? It Matters When Designing Cloud-Based Products.
Business Software

Tablet or Smartphone? It Matters When Designing Cloud-Based Products.

Step one to making the best product is knowing if your future customers will use it on their smartphones, tablet or laptop.
Amrik Randhawa | 3 min read
Software for Small Businesses Can Help Them Grow, and Be Profitable for You Too
Tech Startups

Software for Small Businesses Can Help Them Grow, and Be Profitable for You Too

One of the top issues for business owners is finding time, so technology solutions are needed to ease the burden.
Stuart Wall | 4 min read
In Landmark Deal, Apple and IBM Join Up to Develop Business Apps
Business Software

In Landmark Deal, Apple and IBM Join Up to Develop Business Apps

The wide-ranging partnership aims to combine IBM's big data and analytics proficiencies with Apple's ubiquity and usability.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How to Negotiate a Better Deal on Enterprise Software
Negotiating

How to Negotiate a Better Deal on Enterprise Software

The best deal may or may not be the cheapest price. Know your needs and your vendor thoroughly, then negotiate value first, price next.
Scott D. Rosenberg | 3 min read
Why Crowdsourcing Is the Answer to Business-Software Reviews
Crowdsourcing

Why Crowdsourcing Is the Answer to Business-Software Reviews

A new generation of corporate buyers is seeking ways to evaluate enterprise technology in the same way that shoppers tap Yelp for insight about consumer products.
Godard Abel | 4 min read
