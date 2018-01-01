Buying a Business

The Benefits of Buying a Business vs. Starting Your Own Company
Buying a Business

The Benefits of Buying a Business vs. Starting Your Own Company

There are benefits of acquiring existing businesses over starting one from scratch.
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
Why Small Business Owners and Buyers Support Trump's Plans to Renegotiate Trade Deals
Free Trade

Why Small Business Owners and Buyers Support Trump's Plans to Renegotiate Trade Deals

Many small business owners are confident the president's strategy will lead to more "fair" deals for the U.S.
Bob House | 5 min read
Seeking Acquisition? What You Can Learn From Time Warner's Sale to AT&T
Buying a Business

Seeking Acquisition? What You Can Learn From Time Warner's Sale to AT&T

Remember: Value is in the eyes of the buyer. Make sure you pay attention.
Steve Little | 6 min read
Buying a Business Through Seller Financing
Business Ideas

Buying a Business Through Seller Financing

If you're interested in seller financing, here's what you need to know.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
Thinking about Buying a Business? Find a 'Favorable' Industry.
Buying a Business

Thinking about Buying a Business? Find a 'Favorable' Industry.

Avoid industries, for example, being overtaken by new technologies. Think: CDs.
Doug and Polly White | 5 min read
The Person Buying Your Business Has 7 Fears Keeping Them Awake
Selling your Business

The Person Buying Your Business Has 7 Fears Keeping Them Awake

Addressing these fears will help you successfully sell your business.
Sam Harrop | 4 min read
Is Now the Right Time to Buy or Sell a Business? (Infographic)
Infographics

Is Now the Right Time to Buy or Sell a Business? (Infographic)

The data below might provide some insight.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
3 Factors That Distinguish an Actual Business From a Novelty
Buying a Business

3 Factors That Distinguish an Actual Business From a Novelty

Is that website you're looking to buy a smart bet? Do your due diligence first. Here's how.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
Foxconn to Pay Approximately $3.5 Billion in Sharp Takeover
Acquisitions

Foxconn to Pay Approximately $3.5 Billion in Sharp Takeover

Foxconn cut its initial offer by nearly $900 million following the emergence of previously undisclosed liabilities at Sharp.
Reuters | 4 min read
Guide to Small Business Ideas
Business Ideas

Guide to Small Business Ideas

You want to start your own business. What business idea is right for you? Let's review three common ones.
Carolyn Sun | 10 min read
