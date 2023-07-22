Entrepreneurs looking to sell their business face a myriad of pitfalls. This informal guide helps navigate these challenges and examines the double-edged sword of post-transition employment and non-compete agreements.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Selling a business is a monumental decision for any entrepreneur. After years of toiling to build your venture, it's essential to ensure that you receive the best possible return on your investment.

However, in the rush to close a deal, many entrepreneurs fall into traps that can jeopardize the sale or significantly reduce the value of their business. I've compiled a list of several common pitfalls that entrepreneurs must sidestep to ensure a successful sale.