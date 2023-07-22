Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

6 Common Pitfalls Small Business Owners Must Avoid When Selling Their Business Entrepreneurs looking to sell their business face a myriad of pitfalls. This informal guide helps navigate these challenges and examines the double-edged sword of post-transition employment and non-compete agreements.

By Chad D. Cummings

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Selling a business is a monumental decision for any entrepreneur. After years of toiling to build your venture, it's essential to ensure that you receive the best possible return on your investment.

However, in the rush to close a deal, many entrepreneurs fall into traps that can jeopardize the sale or significantly reduce the value of their business. I've compiled a list of several common pitfalls that entrepreneurs must sidestep to ensure a successful sale.

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Buying a Business Entrepreneurs Legal Growing a Business Selling a Business Finance Premium

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Soul Crushing': Internet Sleuths Notice Something Is Very Off With This Condo Listing

From the grey carpets to the fluorescent lights, it's obvious that this home was not always a home.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Google Engineers Rake in Big Bucks with Base Salaries up to $718,000, According to a New Report

The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

'That Cannot Be Right': McDonald's in Connecticut Goes Viral For $18 McNuggets, Burgers

The McDonald's is located at a rest stop in Darien, Connecticut.

By Emily Rella
Devices

Avoid Roaming Costs for Life With This eSIM You Can Use in More Than 120 Countries

For only $22, you can get a lifetime eSIM and a $50 credit for data plans around the world.

By Entrepreneur Store
Innovation

6 Ways Small Business Owners Can Get Their Employees to Use AI

Smaller-scale enterprises will always struggle to gain a strategic edge against resource-rich conglomerates, but AI offers a new landscape, and there are proven ways to fuel employees' ability to embrace and maximize it.

By Nicholas Leighton
Living

3 Proven Ways to Achieve Superhuman Focus in 14-Days

Have you ever considered your inability to focus is due to your nutrition, not your lack of willpower?

By Ben Angel