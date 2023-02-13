6 Proven Ways to Sell Your Business for 10x or More

Do you own a business with dreams of selling it one day? Here is how to maximize the selling profits of your business.

learn more about Mike Koenigs

By Mike Koenigs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every entrepreneur dreams of funding their freedom by one day selling their business for 10 to 20x multiples or more. Unfortunately, selling for multiple valuations is not as common as we all wish it was. We know it's possible because we've seen it happen, but it's the exception, not the rule.

So what's the secret? What makes a business achieve that level of success?

As an entrepreneur and a coach to my fellow entrepreneurs, I have had countless conversations on this subject. After an intriguing meeting with my friend Tom Lambotte, founder of OneDayWorkWeek.com, I now know the secret is to establish processes and systems that allow the business to run smoothly without the founder in place.

When it comes time to sell, the multiples will be dismal if the business is highly dependent on you to run it. If the business is self-running, the payoff has the potential to be exponential.

There's a bonus to this strategy: You get more freedom before selling the business. You get to work in your zone of genius and enjoy downtime and family time away from the business without guilt.

Related: How to 10X Your Business, Income, and Life

You may be laughing out loud now at the concept of a self-running business and a one-day workweek. But Lambotte has actually done it and believes every business can operate this way.

Here are six steps with implementable tools for creating a self-running business.

1. Vision design

Begin with the end in mind. The essential first step is establishing a clear vision of your long-term personal and business goals and your company's core values. Then you can break down your goals into annual goals and monthly goals.

Taking the time to establish your goals and reflect on your values is especially important for founders who have more business coming in than they can handle and spend most of their time putting out fires.

Related: Your Vision Doesn't Matter Unless You Act on It

2. Diagnose and track

Get crystal clear on your biggest challenges and problems and the most important success factors of your business. Make changes where necessary. This step most often requires the objective perspective of a skilled outsider.

Related: Asking For Help Is Good For You and Your Business

3. The right team

You must build a team of A-plus players united around your well-defined goals and values. You can do this by hiring for skill and aligning with company culture. Build systems so that you are always recruiting and easily attracting quality hires and so that you can train and onboard with ease. Additionally, if you're a founder or CEO working in the nitty-gritty, day-to-day aspects of your business, you either need a COO, implementor and executive assistant, or you need to get effective people in those positions.

4. Process hub

A lack of well-defined processes pulls the leader into every aspect of the business. Identify your core processes, keeping in mind that in most businesses, around 20% of the processes create 80% of the results.

After identifying them, document them well and ensure they are implemented. This is how you create self-replicating team members.

5. Tech return-on-investment multiplier

Leveraging your technology is the secret sauce that can free up time for you and your employees. Are there features or automations in your current software that could save you 10 minutes daily? That's 40 hours a year.

When everyone on your team seeks out efficient processes, you can accomplish more without hiring more people. A motivator for efficiency is profits, which equals raises. If you don't know how to leverage your technology, get the help you need.

6. Velocity engine

When you have the right systems in place, it's time to get your meeting structure and learn how to run effective meetings. It's also time to teach your team members how to plan their weeks. With all these components in place, your velocity engine will run smoothly, and you'll be free to work on your business, not in it, one day a week.
Mike Koenigs

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

CEO of MikeKoenigs.com

The best way to “meet” Mike Koenigs is by watching his short video http://www.MrBz.com/Sizzle, narrated by Tony Robbins. Mike Koenigs helps entrepreneurs get paid for BEING instead of DOING by becoming Transformational Business Influencers, authorities and thought leaders.

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Entrepreneurs Success Stories Entrepreneurship Success Sell Your Business Success Strategies Business Growth The 10X Rule

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Elon Musk Spotted With Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch Just Hours After Tweeting About Not Trusting 'The Press'

The pair were seated alongside Murdoch's daughter Elisabeth and another unidentified guest during Super Bowl 57 on Sunday.

By Emily Rella

Franchise

The 3 Strategies We Used to Open 24 New Real Estate Franchises in Just One Year

Whether in the real estate industry or an unrelated field, the formula is the same: Combine the right people in the right places with unparalleled support and resources.

By Mauricio Umansky

Business News

Elon Musk's Neuralink Is Under Investigation for Allegedly Jeopardizing Human Safety

The company allegedly didn't package and transport devices extracted from the brains of nonhuman primates properly.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Google Exec Warns of AI Chatbot 'Hallucinations.' What Is That Supposed to Mean?

Prabhakar Raghavan cautions that generative AI such as ChatGPT can be convincing but incorrect.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

You Might Not Have to Return to the Office After All — New Data Shows Remote Work May Be the Norm Again

A new report found that remote work experienced a sharp uptick between October and January, after a slump from its high in April 2021.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Culture

5 Ways to Build Grit in Times of Uncertainty While Growing Your Business Faster Than Others

Perseverance and grit are essential traits for any entrepreneur. By nurturing grit, you will become a better leader, grow your business faster and outperform your competitors.

By Roland Polzin