Chad D. Cummings

Chad Cummings is an active advisor and investor in seed-stage technology and real-estate ventures, primarily through small funds. Occasionally, he publishes articles covering the taxation of startups, virtual assets, cryptocurrency, and real estate.
Non-Fungible Tokens: A New Way to Securitize Digital (and Real-World) Assets
Cryptocurrency evangelists have long claimed that blockchain has real-world applications beyond Bitcoin and its ilk. It looks as if they were right.