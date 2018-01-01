Capitalism

China Is a Problem, But Higher Tariffs Are Not the Solution

Pushing higher tariffs may win Trump some votes, but his politics would yield awful economic policy.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read
The One Line in the State of the Union That Shows Why Business Distrusts the President

Sorry, Mr. President. Companies that treat their employees well are the rule in American business, not the exception.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read
It's Time for the Private Sector to Break States' Stranglehold on Lotteries

All lotteries are simply taxes dressed as a way to better your financial health.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
Entrepreneurs Need to Realize They're All the C-Word

So many people like to identify as entrepreneurs while trying to ignore the economic system that got them there.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
The Sharing Economy Isn't a Niche. It's the Future of Market Capitalism.

How will future markets function when technology drives the marginal cost of goods and services nearly to zero?
Tx Zhuo | 4 min read
What One Man's Fight Against the IRS Teaches Us About Entrepreneurship

Irwin Schiff's wrongheaded pursuit of fighting federal taxes left a lasting legacy for modern business owners.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
Danny Meyer's Economically Nonsensical Solution to the Tipping 'Problem'

In eliminating tipping at his restaurants, Danny Meyer just may have proven how necessary gratuities are.
Ray Hennessey | 8 min read
What Sets Apart the Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America

Our Entrepreneur360 Performance Index showed that sustained growth is elusive and usually comes from just six types of companies.
Ryan Shea | 5 min read
Elitism Has No Place in Entrepreneurship

Working on a startup, or being an entrepreneur, is no better than the labor of others. Remember that.
Ray Hennessey | 9 min read
Why Politics and Business Don't Mix

Executives and business leaders should be aware that expressing their views by nature exerts pressure on employees and associates to conform.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
