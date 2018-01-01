Capitalism
Ready for Anything
Steven Pinker, Author of Bill Gates's Favorite Book, Says Entrepreneurs Should Trust Stats, Not Their Intuition
The Harvard psychology professor discusses his thoughts on the roles and responsibilities of business today.
More From This Topic
Free Markets
China Is a Problem, But Higher Tariffs Are Not the Solution
Pushing higher tariffs may win Trump some votes, but his politics would yield awful economic policy.
Politics
The One Line in the State of the Union That Shows Why Business Distrusts the President
Sorry, Mr. President. Companies that treat their employees well are the rule in American business, not the exception.
Free Markets
It's Time for the Private Sector to Break States' Stranglehold on Lotteries
All lotteries are simply taxes dressed as a way to better your financial health.
Free Markets
Entrepreneurs Need to Realize They're All the C-Word
So many people like to identify as entrepreneurs while trying to ignore the economic system that got them there.
Sharing Economy
The Sharing Economy Isn't a Niche. It's the Future of Market Capitalism.
How will future markets function when technology drives the marginal cost of goods and services nearly to zero?
Obituaries
What One Man's Fight Against the IRS Teaches Us About Entrepreneurship
Irwin Schiff's wrongheaded pursuit of fighting federal taxes left a lasting legacy for modern business owners.
Wages
Danny Meyer's Economically Nonsensical Solution to the Tipping 'Problem'
In eliminating tipping at his restaurants, Danny Meyer just may have proven how necessary gratuities are.
Entrepreneur360
What Sets Apart the Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America
Our Entrepreneur360 Performance Index showed that sustained growth is elusive and usually comes from just six types of companies.
Entrepreneurship
Elitism Has No Place in Entrepreneurship
Working on a startup, or being an entrepreneur, is no better than the labor of others. Remember that.
Politics
Why Politics and Business Don't Mix
Executives and business leaders should be aware that expressing their views by nature exerts pressure on employees and associates to conform.