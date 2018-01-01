cartoon
The Simpsons
Homer Simpson Will Broadcast Live, With Some Motion-Capture Help
The animated dad will speak live to viewers, commenting on the day's news as well as answering fans' questions.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.