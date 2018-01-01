Cats

High School Students 3-D Printed a Custom Wheelchair to Help This Resilient Little Kitten
Cats

High School Students 3-D Printed a Custom Wheelchair to Help This Resilient Little Kitten

Cassidy the cat's fate seemed sealed when he was born in the woods and lost his hind legs. But thanks to modern technology, he has a new lease on life.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
10 Times Animals Were Hilariously Mystified by Modern Technology
Funny Videos

10 Times Animals Were Hilariously Mystified by Modern Technology

From the dog that couldn't grasp the concept of an escalator to the eagle that destroyed a drone, here are some of the most epic encounters between animals and modern gadgets.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
NYC's JFK Airport Is Building a New Luxury Terminal Exclusively for Animals
Animals

NYC's JFK Airport Is Building a New Luxury Terminal Exclusively for Animals

It's called 'the ARK.'
Laura Entis | 2 min read
With Billions of App Downloads and YouTube Views, Talking Tom Spawned an Entertainment Empire
Kids franchises

With Billions of App Downloads and YouTube Views, Talking Tom Spawned an Entertainment Empire

The trajectory of the beloved, green-eyed tabby shows the unique path being tread by animated characters in our digital era.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read
Want to Track (or Stalk) Your Pet? Data and Gadgets Will Do It.
Pets

Want to Track (or Stalk) Your Pet? Data and Gadgets Will Do It.

As people view pets as family members, they're paying even more to keep an eye on them.
Chris Morris | 3 min read
Breeding Puppies to Blow Up Kittens
Advertising

Breeding Puppies to Blow Up Kittens

The more we try not to offend in marketing, the more people we encounter who find offense to everything.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
This 'Exploding Kittens' Card Game Is Blowing Up on Kickstarter
Games

This 'Exploding Kittens' Card Game Is Blowing Up on Kickstarter

The makers of a new card game were aiming to raise $10,000 in 30 days. They hit that goal in less than 30 minutes, and have gone on to raise more than $2.5 million.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
For This Cat Cafe, Crowdfunding With Kickstarter 'Was Never About the Money'
Crowdfunding

For This Cat Cafe, Crowdfunding With Kickstarter 'Was Never About the Money'

The co-founders of Meow Parlour raised three times as much cash as they set out to raise with a Kickstarter campaign. But that wasn't the best part of their crowdfunding success.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
A Cafe Where You Can Cuddle With Kittens: How These Entrepreneurs Brought Their Dream to Life
Starting a Business

A Cafe Where You Can Cuddle With Kittens: How These Entrepreneurs Brought Their Dream to Life

Christina Ha and Emilie Legrand fantasized about opening a cat cafe in New York City. Then, they stopped dreaming and made it happen.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
Regulation Jiu-Jitsu: How These Two Ladies Made an Illegal Business Legal
Trep Talk

Regulation Jiu-Jitsu: How These Two Ladies Made an Illegal Business Legal

Co-founders Christina Ha and Emilie Legrand knew that opening a cat cafe in New York City was going to violate regulations. That didn't stop them.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read

While cats have always been popular as pets, they’ve become mainstreamed into social media culture as part of memes and trends -- such as the “cat selfie,” “Grumpy Cat”” and “catbreading” -- and there is an ongoing debate on which animal rules the internet -- the dog or the cat?

 
