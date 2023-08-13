Keep Your Cats Happy With This $25 Automatic Toy It moves and balances on its own so your cats can play with it for hours.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Whether you're the head of an animal shelter, running your own cat cafe, or leading in another role with felines at the forefront, keeping the cats in your business happy is essential to smooth operations. You may be able to win your workers over with competitive pay and benefits, but cat currency is a little different — but that doesn't mean it's difficult to keep cats happy. International Cat Care reports that simply playing with the cats in your care is enough to make them happier, and there's even technology that does some of the work for you.

This Interactive Cat LED Toy moves and balances on its own so your cats can play with it for hours. Normally, this automated cat toy would cost $35, but for a limited time, you can get it for $24.99.

This automatic cat toy is a fun, simple way to keep your cats entertained throughout the day. It features a smart self-balancing system that helps keep it upright, even through intense play. The toy even automatically changes direction after colluding with solid objects to keep cats guessing. Choose from five different operating modes, and take advantage of voice and clap controls to activate play time remotely.

The colorful LEDs are mesmerizing and may entice playful cats without the possibility of hurting their eyes like laser pointers can. Plus, the toy itself is made from eco-friendly ABS and rubber that are safe for your cat to play with.

Recharge your cat toy with any Type-C cable. It may only take an hour to get up to four hours of kitty playtime. Three replaceable feathers are included with your purchase, whether you use them to offer your cat variety or to replace them if your cat likes to play rough.

Get the interactive Cat Toy with LED Lights for just $24.99.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Pets Lifestyle Cats Pets at Work

Most Popular

See all
Living

Get a One-Year Sam's Club Membership for Only $24.99

When stocking up on office supplies, this can be a great way to shop for bulk deals on food and other everyday essentials.

By Entrepreneur Store
Making a Change

Embrace Personal Growth Even When You're Busy With This $70 Micro-Learning App

Enhance yourself with insights from the bestsellers.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

This is the Best Place to Retire in the U.S., According to a New Report -- and No, it's Not in Florida

Pennsylvania and Florida dominated the top of the list.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Business News

Report: Jeff Bezos Scoops Up $68 Million Estate in Lavish Florida Community

The billionaire also owns a $78 million vacation property in Hawaii.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'Soul Crushing': Internet Sleuths Notice Something Is Very Off With This Condo Listing

From the grey carpets to the fluorescent lights, it's obvious that this home was not always a home.

By Emily Rella