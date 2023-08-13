It moves and balances on its own so your cats can play with it for hours.

Whether you're the head of an animal shelter, running your own cat cafe, or leading in another role with felines at the forefront, keeping the cats in your business happy is essential to smooth operations. You may be able to win your workers over with competitive pay and benefits, but cat currency is a little different — but that doesn't mean it's difficult to keep cats happy. International Cat Care reports that simply playing with the cats in your care is enough to make them happier, and there's even technology that does some of the work for you.

This Interactive Cat LED Toy moves and balances on its own so your cats can play with it for hours. Normally, this automated cat toy would cost $35, but for a limited time, you can get it for $24.99.

This automatic cat toy is a fun, simple way to keep your cats entertained throughout the day. It features a smart self-balancing system that helps keep it upright, even through intense play. The toy even automatically changes direction after colluding with solid objects to keep cats guessing. Choose from five different operating modes, and take advantage of voice and clap controls to activate play time remotely.

The colorful LEDs are mesmerizing and may entice playful cats without the possibility of hurting their eyes like laser pointers can. Plus, the toy itself is made from eco-friendly ABS and rubber that are safe for your cat to play with.

Recharge your cat toy with any Type-C cable. It may only take an hour to get up to four hours of kitty playtime. Three replaceable feathers are included with your purchase, whether you use them to offer your cat variety or to replace them if your cat likes to play rough.

