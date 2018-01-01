Censorship

Internet Companies Boost Anti-Terrorism Collaboration
Terrorism

Internet Companies Boost Anti-Terrorism Collaboration

Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and YouTube will work more closely together and with counter-terrorism officials to filter out extremist content from their websites.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Reddit CEO Was Wrong to Prank Critics but Reddit Is Right to Ban Toxic Minority
Reddit

Reddit CEO Was Wrong to Prank Critics but Reddit Is Right to Ban Toxic Minority

Influential websites have a responsibility to act against online intimidation and fake news, even if Steve Huffman was wrong to change a few critical posts as a joke.
Peter Gasca | 7 min read
U.S. Concerned Over Russia Blocking Access to LinkedIn
Linkedin

U.S. Concerned Over Russia Blocking Access to LinkedIn

Internet services analysts say other tech firms, including Facebook and Twitter, could also find access blocked unless they move data onto Russian-based servers.
Reuters | 3 min read
Facebook Executives Feel the Heat of Content Controversies
Facebook

Facebook Executives Feel the Heat of Content Controversies

The company's reticence to explain censorship decisions has drawn criticism in many countries around the globe.
Reuters | 7 min read
Facebook Says It Will Learn From Vietnam Photo Mistake
Facebook

Facebook Says It Will Learn From Vietnam Photo Mistake

The 1972 photograph, by Pulitzer Prize-winner Nick Ut of the Associated Press, shows screaming children running from a napalm attack. A naked 9-year-old girl is at its center.
Reuters | 3 min read
Can Twitter Censor Terrorists and Trolls Without Silencing Free Speech?
Twitter

Can Twitter Censor Terrorists and Trolls Without Silencing Free Speech?

Social media, once a bastion of open discourse, is under mounting pressure to define and remove "hate'' speech.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Starbucks the Latest to Block Pornography from Public Wi-Fi Networks
Starbucks

Starbucks the Latest to Block Pornography from Public Wi-Fi Networks

Anti-pornography organizations have declared victory for their "National Porn Free Wi-Fi" campaign.
Grace Reader | 3 min read
Twitter, Facebook Move Quickly to Stem Celebrations of Nice Attack
Twitter

Twitter, Facebook Move Quickly to Stem Celebrations of Nice Attack

Twitter Inc. moved swiftly to remove posts from Islamic extremists glorifying a truck attack in Nice, France.
Reuters | 4 min read
Google Reportedly Faces Record 3 Billion Euro Antitrust Fine
Legal Issues

Google Reportedly Faces Record 3 Billion Euro Antitrust Fine

The European Union has accused Google of promoting its shopping service in Internet searches at the expense of rival services in a case that has dragged on since late 2010.
Reuters | 2 min read
Facebook's Zuckerberg to Meet Conservatives on Political Bias Scandal
Facebook

Facebook's Zuckerberg to Meet Conservatives on Political Bias Scandal

Some 12 'conservative thought leaders' will join the meeting with Zuckerberg on Wednesday, a Facebook spokesman said.
Reuters | 2 min read
