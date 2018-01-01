Censorship
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Confirms Censored China Search Engine
He said its development is going very well.
More From This Topic
Terrorism
Internet Companies Boost Anti-Terrorism Collaboration
Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and YouTube will work more closely together and with counter-terrorism officials to filter out extremist content from their websites.
Reddit CEO Was Wrong to Prank Critics but Reddit Is Right to Ban Toxic Minority
Influential websites have a responsibility to act against online intimidation and fake news, even if Steve Huffman was wrong to change a few critical posts as a joke.
U.S. Concerned Over Russia Blocking Access to LinkedIn
Internet services analysts say other tech firms, including Facebook and Twitter, could also find access blocked unless they move data onto Russian-based servers.
Facebook Executives Feel the Heat of Content Controversies
The company's reticence to explain censorship decisions has drawn criticism in many countries around the globe.
Facebook Says It Will Learn From Vietnam Photo Mistake
The 1972 photograph, by Pulitzer Prize-winner Nick Ut of the Associated Press, shows screaming children running from a napalm attack. A naked 9-year-old girl is at its center.
Can Twitter Censor Terrorists and Trolls Without Silencing Free Speech?
Social media, once a bastion of open discourse, is under mounting pressure to define and remove "hate'' speech.
Starbucks
Starbucks the Latest to Block Pornography from Public Wi-Fi Networks
Anti-pornography organizations have declared victory for their "National Porn Free Wi-Fi" campaign.
Twitter, Facebook Move Quickly to Stem Celebrations of Nice Attack
Twitter Inc. moved swiftly to remove posts from Islamic extremists glorifying a truck attack in Nice, France.
Legal Issues
Google Reportedly Faces Record 3 Billion Euro Antitrust Fine
The European Union has accused Google of promoting its shopping service in Internet searches at the expense of rival services in a case that has dragged on since late 2010.
Facebook's Zuckerberg to Meet Conservatives on Political Bias Scandal
Some 12 'conservative thought leaders' will join the meeting with Zuckerberg on Wednesday, a Facebook spokesman said.