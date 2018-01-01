Chief Executive Officer

More From This Topic

Twitter Could Announce a New CEO Today
Twitter

Twitter co-founder and interim CEO Jack Dorsey is on the shortlist.
Victor Luckerson | 1 min read
10 Tips From CEOs for Everyone Dreaming of Getting to the Top
Leadership Qualities

If you're angling for a seat in the C-suite you better know tech and you have to understand people.
Tasha Eurich | 7 min read
HTC Founder Takes on CEO Role Amid Company Turnaround
HTC

Cher Wang is assuming a larger leadership role at the tech company she founded.
Reuters | 3 min read
4 Leadership Traits Shared by Successful Quarterbacks and CEOs
Leadership Qualities

A leader succeeds or falls short based on the capacity to inspire their team and make the tough decisions under pressure.
Mike Kafka | 5 min read
5 Ways Entrepreneurs Learn to Manage Risk
Risk

A CEO argues that comfort with taking chances is something that's learned not inherent, yet successful startup leaders become experts at weighing the options.
Joel Trammell | 4 min read
How CEOs Can Maintain Their Edge
CEOs

Leaders can avoid stagnation in three key ways.
Joel Trammell | 4 min read
