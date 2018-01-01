Avery Hartmans

Contributor

More From Avery Hartmans

The $10 Billion Club: Meet the 7 Most Valuable Startups in the U.S.
Startups

The $10 Billion Club: Meet the 7 Most Valuable Startups in the U.S.

These are the Ubers and Airbnbs of the world, the startups that steadfastly remain private companies as they seek more millions in funding at higher and higher valuations.
6 min read
Jay Z's Roc Nation Is Launching a Venture Fund to Invest in Early-Stage Startups
Jay Z

Jay Z's Roc Nation Is Launching a Venture Fund to Invest in Early-Stage Startups

Jay Z's entertainment company is adding startup investing to its repertoire.
2 min read
Jay Z Is Launching His Own Venture-Capital Firm
Venture Capital

Jay Z Is Launching His Own Venture-Capital Firm

Jay Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has been investing in tech startups since at least 2012.
1 min read
This Tiny $100 Bed Charges Your Phone -- and Helped Me Get My Best Night's Sleep in Weeks
Phones

This Tiny $100 Bed Charges Your Phone -- and Helped Me Get My Best Night's Sleep in Weeks

The Phone Bed is exactly what you'd expect: A tiny wooden bed with silk sheets, for your phone.
6 min read
ClassPass Is Discontinuing Its Unlimited Membership Plan
ClassPass

ClassPass Is Discontinuing Its Unlimited Membership Plan

Initially called the 'Netflix for workout classes,' the unlimited plan helped ClassPass make its name, since it cost $99 for an unlimited number of classes, which can cost upwards for $30 per class.
3 min read
This One-Person Pizza Startup Has Hired More Than 100 People in Less Than a Year
Entrepreneurs

This One-Person Pizza Startup Has Hired More Than 100 People in Less Than a Year

Find out how this pizza startup got its start.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.