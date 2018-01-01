clarity

How to Stay Focused When You Feel Like Giving Up
Sometimes it's the hardest thing in the world but it's always easier than you think. Head off defeat at the pass.
Gerard Adams | 8 min read
Silence: It's One Simple Thing That Will Spark Your Creativity
Stop multitasking and give your brain a chance to think for itself.
Peter Gasca | 6 min read
In Order to See the Road Ahead, You Must First Clear Your Windshield
Whether you're building a new business or a new life, these six strategies will help you achieve clarity and ignite massive change.
Adam Markel | 7 min read
Leading By Accountability Is Contagious
Accountable behavior from the C-suite down leads to clarity and unmatched productivity in the workplace.
Beth Miller | 4 min read
Jon Taffer and Terrell Owens: Stay Laser-Focused on What Really Matters
The Bar Rescue host and NFL star share strategies for getting your priorities in order.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
10 Blessings That Come Hidden in Rejection, Losing and Failure
The tough times are tuition we pay for what we need to know to succeed.
Thai Nguyen | 7 min read
10 Easy Solutions to Business Writing Problems
These techniques can help you sharpen your text to better reach your intended audience.
Joan Stewart | 4 min read
