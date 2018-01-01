Clean Energy

Meet Habiba Ali, a Nigerian entrepreneur bringing renewable energy solutions to her native land.
Habiba Ali | 6 min read
Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos Team Up to Invest in Clean Tech
Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos Team Up to Invest in Clean Tech

Some of the world's richest entrepreneurs are pledging billions of dollars to invest in clean energy technologies.
Reuters | 4 min read
Bill Gates Has Spent $1 Billion on Renewable Energy -- And He Wants to Spend Even More
Bill Gates Has Spent $1 Billion on Renewable Energy -- And He Wants to Spend Even More

He sees energy technology as the only affordable solution to climate change.
Geoffrey Smith | 3 min read
Do You Care About the iPhone 6's Environmental Impact?
Do You Care About the iPhone 6's Environmental Impact?

If you're in the green space, you have to remember that people don't buy sustainability, they buy good products.
Chuck Tanowitz | 5 min read
The Internet of Things May See Huge Growth, So Companies Want in Now
The Internet of Things May See Huge Growth, So Companies Want in Now

More devices are expected to be connected at the end of the decade. Router-maker Belkin recently launched a new product line to get an early start.
Sarah Austin | 4 min read
8 Companies Leading the Charge for Commercial-Use Robotics
8 Companies Leading the Charge for Commercial-Use Robotics

From agriculture to healthcare, these innovative companies are creating robots that have the potential to change lives.
Jennifer Wang | 9 min read
How Green Power Can Benefit Both Small Retailers and the Environment
How Green Power Can Benefit Both Small Retailers and the Environment

Tips on making the move to green energy, from wind and solar power to renewable energy credits.
Carol Tice
Green Power: A Low-Cost Boost to Your Brand and Bottom Line
Green Power: A Low-Cost Boost to Your Brand and Bottom Line

An EPA program offers business owners an easy and relatively inexpensive way to take care of the planet and also improve their image among employees and customers.
Catherine Clifford
