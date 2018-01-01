Click Through Rates

6 Ways to Boost Sales With AdWords Expanded Text Ads
Marketing

Soon, you'll have 50 percent more ad text. Use it wisely.
John Lincoln | 5 min read
How to Increase Your Organic Click-Through Rates
You've got to grab readers and haul them into your content. Here are 5 ways to do that.
Eric Siu | 6 min read
2 Steps to Gain 32,000 Visitors in, Yes, 1 Day
online content

The secret is 'strategic posting.' Here's how to do it.
Joe Shervell | 4 min read
U.S. States With the Lowest Click-Through Rates Are Also Those With the Lowest Obesity
Data demonstrates that the states responsible for creating digital ad technology also happen to be the ones least likely to react to them -- probably because everyone's outside running or skiing or just being healthy in general.
Peter Gasca | 3 min read
How to Create a Killer Instagram Ad in Under 10 Minutes
Instagram Marketing

Instagram has a great audience, and the best part is that advertising to your target on the platform is simple.
Jason Parks | 7 min read
6 Email-Marketing Techniques That Boost Click-Through Rates
Email Marketing

How you can entice your customers to click through while encouraging them to share information for a greater return on your advertising investment.
Small Business PR | 4 min read
6 Google Ad Extensions to Supercharge Your Clickthrough Rate
Google AdWords

Ad extensions entice more clicks. Here are six different ad extensions you can try.
Perry Marshall, Mike Rhodes, and Bryan Todd | 6 min read
13 Email Marketing Hacks to Help Improve Your Holiday Conversion Rates
Email Marketing

With the holiday season right around the corner, now is a great time to get your A-game email marketing ready.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
Is Paid Search Ineffective for Online Marketing?
Pay-Per-Click

Pay-per-click marketing is fraught with confusion, mistakes and a lot of wasted cash. But when you get it right, PPC can be indispensable. Here's some insight and some tips.
Neil Patel | 9 min read
Leveraging Big Data to Boost Click-Through Rates
Retention Science

Retention Science uses predictive algorithms to create automated marketing campaigns for companies based on customers' buying patterns.
Katherine Duncan | 3 min read
