Click Through Rates
Online Marketing
Why Your Approach to A/B Testing Is Costing You Sales
If you're not combining your tests with personalization efforts, you're doing it wrong.
More From This Topic
Marketing
6 Ways to Boost Sales With AdWords Expanded Text Ads
Soon, you'll have 50 percent more ad text. Use it wisely.
Click Through Rates
How to Increase Your Organic Click-Through Rates
You've got to grab readers and haul them into your content. Here are 5 ways to do that.
online content
2 Steps to Gain 32,000 Visitors in, Yes, 1 Day
The secret is 'strategic posting.' Here's how to do it.
Click Through Rates
U.S. States With the Lowest Click-Through Rates Are Also Those With the Lowest Obesity
Data demonstrates that the states responsible for creating digital ad technology also happen to be the ones least likely to react to them -- probably because everyone's outside running or skiing or just being healthy in general.
Instagram Marketing
How to Create a Killer Instagram Ad in Under 10 Minutes
Instagram has a great audience, and the best part is that advertising to your target on the platform is simple.
Email Marketing
6 Email-Marketing Techniques That Boost Click-Through Rates
How you can entice your customers to click through while encouraging them to share information for a greater return on your advertising investment.
Google AdWords
6 Google Ad Extensions to Supercharge Your Clickthrough Rate
Ad extensions entice more clicks. Here are six different ad extensions you can try.
Email Marketing
13 Email Marketing Hacks to Help Improve Your Holiday Conversion Rates
With the holiday season right around the corner, now is a great time to get your A-game email marketing ready.
Pay-Per-Click
Is Paid Search Ineffective for Online Marketing?
Pay-per-click marketing is fraught with confusion, mistakes and a lot of wasted cash. But when you get it right, PPC can be indispensable. Here's some insight and some tips.
Retention Science
Leveraging Big Data to Boost Click-Through Rates
Retention Science uses predictive algorithms to create automated marketing campaigns for companies based on customers' buying patterns.