Karl Wirth

Karl Wirth

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder of Evergage
Karl Wirth is co-founder and CEO of Evergage. He co-authored One-to-One Personalization in the Age of Machine Learning. He is passionate about helping companies deliver maximally relevant 1:1 experiences and works closely with clients to drive measurable results from personalization.

More From Karl Wirth

To Live the Dream You Have to Schedule Time to Dream
Goal Setting

To Live the Dream You Have to Schedule Time to Dream

Stagnation starts when you're too busy to consider what could be done better.
8 min read
Where Would You Spend an Extra $50K in Your Marketing Budget?
Advertising

Where Would You Spend an Extra $50K in Your Marketing Budget?

Advertising or conversion optimization? Do the math before you answer.
5 min read
Why Your Approach to A/B Testing Is Costing You Sales
Online Marketing

Why Your Approach to A/B Testing Is Costing You Sales

If you're not combining your tests with personalization efforts, you're doing it wrong.
6 min read
3 Reasons Why Your Website Is Probably the Dumbest 'Salesperson' on Your Team
Sales

3 Reasons Why Your Website Is Probably the Dumbest 'Salesperson' on Your Team

Sending the same message to different people doesn't work.
8 min read
A Customer Data Platform Picks Up Where CRM Leaves Off
Big Data

A Customer Data Platform Picks Up Where CRM Leaves Off

At last, there is a way to pull all the data together for deep, actionable, behavioral insights..
7 min read
The Email-Marketing Death Spiral Begins When You Think More Is Better
Email Marketing

The Email-Marketing Death Spiral Begins When You Think More Is Better

You can build a powerful customer connection if your emails are personalized, relevant and perfectly timed.
7 min read
Customer Experience Surveys? They Don't Have to be a Pain.
Customer Service

Customer Experience Surveys? They Don't Have to be a Pain.

Here are some strategies for getting customers to offer up the information you really need, about their experience.
5 min read
Personalization and Privacy in a GDPR World
Data Protection

Personalization and Privacy in a GDPR World

Consumers are increasingly concerned about data privacy but willingly share their data with companies that have earned their trust.
7 min read
Why Digital Marketers Should Be More Like Personal Shoppers
Digital Marketing

Why Digital Marketers Should Be More Like Personal Shoppers

When you customize the experience to fit the customer, everyone wins.
5 min read
This Is How You Discern the Person in All That Customer Personalization Data
Entrepreneurs

This Is How You Discern the Person in All That Customer Personalization Data

Bring attribute data, behavioral data and deep engagement data together, all in one place.
6 min read
Netflix Has Adopted Machine Learning to Personalize Its Marketing Game at Scale
Marketing

Netflix Has Adopted Machine Learning to Personalize Its Marketing Game at Scale

Here's how you can humanize marketing strategies.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.