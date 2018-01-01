Karl Wirth

Goal Setting
To Live the Dream You Have to Schedule Time to Dream
Stagnation starts when you're too busy to consider what could be done better.
Advertising
Where Would You Spend an Extra $50K in Your Marketing Budget?
Advertising or conversion optimization? Do the math before you answer.
Online Marketing
Why Your Approach to A/B Testing Is Costing You Sales
If you're not combining your tests with personalization efforts, you're doing it wrong.
Sales
3 Reasons Why Your Website Is Probably the Dumbest 'Salesperson' on Your Team
Sending the same message to different people doesn't work.
Big Data
A Customer Data Platform Picks Up Where CRM Leaves Off
At last, there is a way to pull all the data together for deep, actionable, behavioral insights..
Email Marketing
The Email-Marketing Death Spiral Begins When You Think More Is Better
You can build a powerful customer connection if your emails are personalized, relevant and perfectly timed.
Customer Service
Customer Experience Surveys? They Don't Have to be a Pain.
Here are some strategies for getting customers to offer up the information you really need, about their experience.
Data Protection
Personalization and Privacy in a GDPR World
Consumers are increasingly concerned about data privacy but willingly share their data with companies that have earned their trust.
Digital Marketing
Why Digital Marketers Should Be More Like Personal Shoppers
When you customize the experience to fit the customer, everyone wins.
Entrepreneurs
This Is How You Discern the Person in All That Customer Personalization Data
Bring attribute data, behavioral data and deep engagement data together, all in one place.
Marketing
Netflix Has Adopted Machine Learning to Personalize Its Marketing Game at Scale
Here's how you can humanize marketing strategies.