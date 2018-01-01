College Treps
College Students
How to Start a Campus-Rep Program
College students are media beasts. See how they can help you boost your brand.
More From This Topic
Entrepreneurs
What Young Entrepreneurs Should Be Thankful For
From being born in the digital age to having time on your side, what young entrepreneurs should be thankful for this holiday season.
Starting a Business
There Is No 'I' in Startup: The Importance of Having a Solid Team
For our series College Treps, Eric Muli opens up about why having an amazing team is a must for any entrepreneur wanting to scale their startup.
Starting a Business
How an Idea Partner Can Help Launch a Million-Dollar Startup
For our series College Treps, Chris Norton discusses how an idea partner can help an entrepreneur separate million-dollar ideas from total duds.
Starting a Business
10 Tips I Wish I Knew Before I Launched My Kickstarter Campaign
For our series College Treps, entrepreneur Dwight Peters gets 10 successful Kickstarter creators to open up about what made their campaign a hit.
Project Grow
How to Squeeze Two Days of Work into One
For our College Treps series, Michelene Wilkerson provides time-management tips.
Entrepreneurs
Want to Be an Entrepreneur? Here Are 3 Tips on Getting Started
For our series College Treps, founder of real estate software company Rivolix offers up advice on what aspiring entrepreneurs should do when starting up.
Marketing
How to Breed Positivity Among Customers and Clients
In business, first impressions only happen once. Here's how to make that moment both positive and lasting.
Starting a Business
30 Is Not the New 20: How Author Meg Jay Sold Me on Entrepreneurship Today
The urge to start up can come on suddenly and powerfully. Here's how College Trep columnist Mark Burns got the entrepreneurial bug.
Starting a Business
What My Corporate Internship Taught Me About Entrepreneurship
College Trep AJ Agrawal describes one of his company's biggest assets: His summer internship.
Project Grow
How to Kick Fear in the Teeth
Many entrepreneurs have many fears, but you must overcome them to find success. College Trep Atin Mittra describes his top fear-stomping tactics.