College Treps

What Young Entrepreneurs Should Be Thankful For
Entrepreneurs

What Young Entrepreneurs Should Be Thankful For

From being born in the digital age to having time on your side, what young entrepreneurs should be thankful for this holiday season.
Mark Burns | 3 min read
There Is No 'I' in Startup: The Importance of Having a Solid Team
Starting a Business

There Is No 'I' in Startup: The Importance of Having a Solid Team

For our series College Treps, Eric Muli opens up about why having an amazing team is a must for any entrepreneur wanting to scale their startup.
Eric Muli | 4 min read
How an Idea Partner Can Help Launch a Million-Dollar Startup
Starting a Business

How an Idea Partner Can Help Launch a Million-Dollar Startup

For our series College Treps, Chris Norton discusses how an idea partner can help an entrepreneur separate million-dollar ideas from total duds.
Chris Norton | 4 min read
10 Tips I Wish I Knew Before I Launched My Kickstarter Campaign
Starting a Business

10 Tips I Wish I Knew Before I Launched My Kickstarter Campaign

For our series College Treps, entrepreneur Dwight Peters gets 10 successful Kickstarter creators to open up about what made their campaign a hit.
Dwight Peters | 6 min read
How to Squeeze Two Days of Work into One
Project Grow

How to Squeeze Two Days of Work into One

For our College Treps series, Michelene Wilkerson provides time-management tips.
Michelene Wilkerson | 4 min read
Want to Be an Entrepreneur? Here Are 3 Tips on Getting Started
Entrepreneurs

Want to Be an Entrepreneur? Here Are 3 Tips on Getting Started

For our series College Treps, founder of real estate software company Rivolix offers up advice on what aspiring entrepreneurs should do when starting up.
Will Caldwell | 4 min read
How to Breed Positivity Among Customers and Clients
Marketing

How to Breed Positivity Among Customers and Clients

In business, first impressions only happen once. Here's how to make that moment both positive and lasting.
Michael Cauble | 4 min read
30 Is Not the New 20: How Author Meg Jay Sold Me on Entrepreneurship Today
Starting a Business

30 Is Not the New 20: How Author Meg Jay Sold Me on Entrepreneurship Today

The urge to start up can come on suddenly and powerfully. Here's how College Trep columnist Mark Burns got the entrepreneurial bug.
Mark Burns | 5 min read
What My Corporate Internship Taught Me About Entrepreneurship
Starting a Business

What My Corporate Internship Taught Me About Entrepreneurship

College Trep AJ Agrawal describes one of his company's biggest assets: His summer internship.
AJ Agrawal | 4 min read
How to Kick Fear in the Teeth
Project Grow

How to Kick Fear in the Teeth

Many entrepreneurs have many fears, but you must overcome them to find success. College Trep Atin Mittra describes his top fear-stomping tactics.
Atin Mittra | 4 min read
