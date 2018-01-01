Community building

This Company Took a Huge Risk When It Opened Its $30 Million Collaborative Space
Taking Risks

When it opened its door, community space New Lab wasn't filled to capacity.
Andrea Huspeni | 1 min read
How This Famous Rapper-Entrepreneur Is Transforming The Bronx
Food Businesses

Platinum hip-hop artist Styles P launched a chain of juice bars to bring affordable, healthy options to underserved communities.
Kira Halevy | 4 min read
Where Investors Are Missing Startup Opportunities in America
Midwest

It's time to stop ignoring the entrepreneurs in "flyover country."
Joni Cobb and Joseph Hadzima | 6 min read
What Business Are You Really In?
Customer Relationship Management

If you're passionate about what you do, then chances are high you're not just in it for the money. What drives your business forward?
Shaun Buck | 4 min read
The Secret to a Successful Franchise? A 'Community'-Based Business
Community building

The real challenge is finding the hook and putting the people in place to make it all possible.
Ben Midgley | 6 min read
6 Ways to Make Your Business More Efficient
Efficiency

Fixing what's not working gets you further than tinkering pointlessly with what it.
Amy Osmond Cook | 8 min read
Community Colleges and the Creation of Entrepreneurial Ecosystems
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

Community colleges are advancing entrepreneurship in their communities by providing access points to support local startups and small businesses.
Rebecca A. Corbin and Amy Schulz | 4 min read
The Power of Pancakes: Branding Starts With Tribes, Not Beta Tests
Brand Building

If you are building a brand, be sure to think about how you can piece together your tribe, then start today.
Zach Ferres | 7 min read
What 500 Community Managers Can Teach About Building a Community
Community building

We've moved beyond seeing "community" as just a means to get fresh customers and leads in the door.
Sujan Patel | 6 min read
3 Mission-Critical 'Hot Buttons' for Military Veteran Franchise Buyers
Franchises

Incorporate these three strategies in your franchise system to recruit veterans striving for civilian success.
Rick Grossmann | 4 min read
