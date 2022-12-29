Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Going from unknown to must-have in your client acquisition process can be a challenging task. But it is not impossible. By following a few simple steps, you can increase your sales and become an authority in your industry. Below are three easy steps that anyone can follow to achieve this goal:

1. Targeting

When it comes to selling your product or service, choosing the right audience is crucial. It will help ensure that you're offering a solution to a problem that your potential customers actually have. And it will also increase the chances of making a sale.

First and foremost, it's important to have a clear understanding of who your ideal customer is. This will require some research and analysis of your current customer base, as well as a deep dive into the needs and pain points of your target audience.

Once you have a better understanding of who your ideal customer is, it's time to start narrowing down your target audience even further. This can be done through a variety of methods, such as demographics, interests and behavior.

2. Messaging

When crafting your messaging, it's important to keep your target audience in mind. Catering your messaging to the stage of the buyer's journey that your average customer is at is crucial. For example, your average customer doesn't yet understand the problem that your product or service solves. Then it's not effective to talk about how awesome your offering is. Instead, focus on educating and informing your audience about the problem and how your solution can help.

Once you've honed in on the right messaging for your audience, it's important to differentiate yourself from your competitors. Most businesses use similar phrasing, deliverables and outcomes when describing how they can help customers. By changing just one of these aspects, you can create an uneven playing field and tilt the odds in your favor. For example, offering a performance-based model or pay-on-completion pricing can set you apart from competitors and make you more attractive to potential customers.

3. Leveraging press

When it comes to marketing and growing a business, leveraging public relations can be one of the most effective strategies. Not only does it increase brand credibility, but if done right it has the potential for short- and long-term lead generation results. Boosting personal and company reputation attracts and converts qualified sales leads at an increased rate compared to competitors. Utilizing press with a well-oiled sales and marketing funnel is like adding the cherry on top to a gourmet cake.

So, how can you effectively leverage press within your business? Here are some tips:

Identify your target audience and develop a plan to reach them. This includes determining which publications and outlets your audience reads or watches, as well as identifying relevant journalists and influencers to target.

Create a press kit that includes all the necessary information about your business, such as your mission and vision, key differentiators and any recent accomplishments or newsworthy events. Make sure to include high-resolution photos and branding materials.

Develop a list of compelling story angles that showcase your business in a positive light and highlight the value you provide to your customers. These can include customer success stories, industry trends and expert insights from your team.

Reach out to journalists and influencers with a personalized pitch that outlines your story angle and the value it offers to their audience. Be sure to follow up with them to ensure they receive your press kit and to answer any questions they may have.

Monitor your press coverage and track its impact on your business. This will help you identify which outlets and stories are generating the most engagement and leads, and can inform future PR efforts.

By following these tips, you can effectively leverage press to increase brand credibility and generate leads for your business. In today's competitive landscape, standing out from the competition is crucial and leveraging press can be a powerful tool in achieving that goal.

In conclusion, going from unknown to must-have in your client acquisition process requires a combination of targeted messaging, effective positioning, leveraging press and building a community. By following these steps, you can increase your sales and become an authority in your industry.

