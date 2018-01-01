Company Reputation

The 5 Worst Twitter Marketing Fails of 2014
Mistakes

The 5 Worst Twitter Marketing Fails of 2014

#Fiasco. Some brands excel at tucking their tails between their tweets. Here's a naughty list of the ugliest Twitter marketing disasters this year and the important lessons you can learn from them.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
4 Cool-Headed Strategies for Responding to Negative Comments Online
Social Media Marketing

4 Cool-Headed Strategies for Responding to Negative Comments Online

These days, when a customer is upset with their experience, the first thing they do is announce their opinion on social media and web forums.
Terry Powell | 4 min read
Fighting Trolls, Spammers and Troublemakers Online
Business Circle

Fighting Trolls, Spammers and Troublemakers Online

Handle sharp criticism and protect your brand's reputation in these four ways.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 4 min read
Does Your Company's Branding Really Matter in Recruiting?
Hiring

Does Your Company's Branding Really Matter in Recruiting?

Before a candidate even arrives at an interview, he or she will know lots about your company. Here's how your organization can be smartly positioned.
Will Staney | 3 min read
