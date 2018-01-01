Compliance

15 'RegTech' Investors Every Fintech Startup Needs to Know

In a parallel to the thriving fintech sector, an industry is emerging to automate complex regulatory reporting requirements.
Serenity Gibbons | 6 min read
The Perils of Whistleblowing: My Interview With Edward Snowden
Revealing wrongdoing by the powerful requires absolute moral conviction with fearless disregard for consequences.
Amy Osmond Cook | 6 min read
Overcoming Content Roadblocks in a Highly Regulated Industry
There's always room for creativity, even when it feels as if compliance requirements are boxing you in.
Joe Griffin | 8 min read
Here's What The New Overtime Rule Means for Your Business
The overtime rule announced earlier this year is forcing small businesses to adapt.
Mike Kappel | 6 min read
6 Refresher Courses Every Employee Should Take Each Year
Reduce workplace conflicts and business liability by training your staff.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
An Entrepreneur's Guide to Compliance
Leaders in any capacity have a responsibility to maintain compliance, not only with industry and company standards, but with state and federal regulations as well.
Bill Carmody | 4 min read
New Theranos Hires Could Help the Company Find Its Way Back
Earlier in July, Holmes was barred by a U.S. regulator from owning or operating a lab for at least two years.
Reuters | 2 min read
Make Your Businesses Invulnerable to Corporate Identity Theft
Failure to keep up-to-date with corporate compliance chores can put your business, and you personally, at the mercy of criminals.
Jennifer Friedman | 5 min read
Tips and Apps to Assure Your Employees' Safety and Health
There are a range of resources at your fingertips to help keep your workers safe and healthy.
Susan Solovic | 3 min read
The New Year is Here: 3 Resolutions Small Businesses Need to Make in 2015
There are a few things small-business owners can do to make 2015 their best year yet.
Jennifer Friedman | 3 min read
