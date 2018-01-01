Creative Entrepreneur
Creative Entrepreneur
Artists Passionate About Their Work Have Many Lessons for Entrepreneurs
Nobody follows their passion more ardently or takes bigger risks than an artist.
Technology Innovation
Human Intuition Is the Future of Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Great opportunity awaits those who can 'teach' computers to process information more like a brain and less like a circuit board.
Creative Entrepreneur
How to Succeed as a Creator and Entrepreneur
Shira Lazar -- on-air personality, writer, vlogger and entrepreneur-- creates at a level others can only dreamt about.
Growth Strategies
12 Tips for Growing Your Etsy Business
Once you've established an Etsy business that's popular with shoppers, use any of these dozen strategies to expand your sales opportunities.
Customer Service
21 Strategies for Providing Top-Notch Customer Service on Etsy
Good customer service requires more than just saying 'thank you' to your online customers.
Marketing
4 Effective Ways to Market Your Etsy Business
These four marketing methods can help you attract the target market you're looking for.
Marketing
A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating Attention-Getting Product Listings
Instead of slapping together a description of your goods, use this five-step plan to create listings that draw in customers.
Starting a Business
3 Things You Must Know Before You Start Your Etsy Business
Etsy isn't for everyone, and these three guidelines will help you determine if you could be a success on Etsy.
Innovation
5 Ways to Innovate 21st Century Business
Stop dreaming of changing the world and start focusing on creative methods to provide a more fulfilling customer experience.
Creativity
4 Ways Creativity Is Killing Your Viable Business Ideas
Perfect is the enemy of good. Your innovative concepts are worthless if you can't implement your vision.
Community building
Radical Inclusion: How Burning Man is Helping Create a New Breed of Entrepreneur
Innovators are connecting in the Nevada desert.