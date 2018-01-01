Creative Entrepreneur

More From This Topic

Human Intuition Is the Future of Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Technology Innovation

Human Intuition Is the Future of Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Great opportunity awaits those who can 'teach' computers to process information more like a brain and less like a circuit board.
Sarah Austin | 6 min read
How to Succeed as a Creator and Entrepreneur
Creative Entrepreneur

How to Succeed as a Creator and Entrepreneur

Shira Lazar -- on-air personality, writer, vlogger and entrepreneur-- creates at a level others can only dreamt about.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read
12 Tips for Growing Your Etsy Business
Growth Strategies

12 Tips for Growing Your Etsy Business

Once you've established an Etsy business that's popular with shoppers, use any of these dozen strategies to expand your sales opportunities.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 7 min read
21 Strategies for Providing Top-Notch Customer Service on Etsy
Customer Service

21 Strategies for Providing Top-Notch Customer Service on Etsy

Good customer service requires more than just saying 'thank you' to your online customers.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
4 Effective Ways to Market Your Etsy Business
Marketing

4 Effective Ways to Market Your Etsy Business

These four marketing methods can help you attract the target market you're looking for.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 7 min read
A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating Attention-Getting Product Listings
Marketing

A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating Attention-Getting Product Listings

Instead of slapping together a description of your goods, use this five-step plan to create listings that draw in customers.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
3 Things You Must Know Before You Start Your Etsy Business
Starting a Business

3 Things You Must Know Before You Start Your Etsy Business

Etsy isn't for everyone, and these three guidelines will help you determine if you could be a success on Etsy.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
5 Ways to Innovate 21st Century Business
Innovation

5 Ways to Innovate 21st Century Business

Stop dreaming of changing the world and start focusing on creative methods to provide a more fulfilling customer experience.
Chidike Samuelson | 5 min read
4 Ways Creativity Is Killing Your Viable Business Ideas
Creativity

4 Ways Creativity Is Killing Your Viable Business Ideas

Perfect is the enemy of good. Your innovative concepts are worthless if you can't implement your vision.
Daniel Marlin | 5 min read
Radical Inclusion: How Burning Man is Helping Create a New Breed of Entrepreneur
Community building

Radical Inclusion: How Burning Man is Helping Create a New Breed of Entrepreneur

Innovators are connecting in the Nevada desert.
Cynthia Johnson | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.