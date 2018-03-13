Credit Scores

Work it Step-by-Step to Get a Better Business Loan
Startup Financing

Smaller business loans are great stepping stones toward bigger, less-expensive financing in the future.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
How to Raise Your Credit Score by 100 Points in 5 Months
Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose wants to help you improve your credit.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
Bad Credit? Even an Entrepreneur in Your Shoes Can Score a Loan. Here Are 3 Options.
Ten years ago, entrepreneurs with bad credit were usually out of luck. Thankfully, times have changed, thanks to non-bank lenders.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
Got Bad Credit? Don't Apply for a Loan Before You Ask a Few Hard Questions.
Your credit score is a major factor, but it's not the only reason potential lenders might give you bad news.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
Personal Credit Score vs. Business Credit Score: Everything You Need to Know
With an estimated 99.95 percent of small business owners and entrepreneurs opting for debt financing, knowing how to prepare your business for a loan application is a must.
Due | 11 min read
Good News: Your Credit Score Might Just Get a Bump In the Right Direction
A FICO study found that public records of adverse civil judgments are too often wrong to rely on when calculating credit ratings.
Howard S. Dvorkin | 4 min read
Have You Fallen Victim to the Small Business Credit Conundrum?
The idea of complete separation between business and personal credit is, sadly, an illusion.
Eyal Shinar | 5 min read
How Big Data's Use in Commercial Lending Can Level the Playing Field for Entrepreneurs
To benefit both the borrower and the lender, we must improve transparency and the loan process to protect and ascertain the true value of small businesses.
Michael Carter | 4 min read
Do Your Homework on Yourself: Background Checks for Business
Know what everyone else knows about you, and you won't be tripped up by an interview question.
Katherine Keller | 3 min read
Why Advertisements for Free Credit Reports Are Scams
Only one site will tell you your true credit score.
Nicole Lapin | 2 min read
