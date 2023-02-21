Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Starting a new LLC (Limited Liability Company) can be a great way to establish your business and build a strong financial foundation. One of the key elements to building a successful business is developing good business credit. A strong business credit score can help you secure financing, negotiate better terms with suppliers, and create a professional image for your company. Here are five ways to build business credit for your new LLC:

1. Get an Employer Identification Number (EIN)

The first step in building business credit is to get an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This number serves as a unique identifier for your business and is used to open bank accounts, apply for business loans and establish business credit.

An EIN is crucial in separating your personal and business finances, which is important for both tax purposes and building a strong business credit profile. The process of obtaining an EIN is straightforward and can be completed online or through the mail in a matter of minutes. It is important to note that having an EIN does not automatically establish business credit, but it is a crucial step in the process.

2. Open a business bank account

Once you have an EIN, the next step is to open a business bank account. This will help you separate your personal finances from your business finances, which is important for both tax purposes and building business credit. By keeping your business finances separate, it is easier to track your business's cash flow and financial history, which will be important when it comes time to apply for credit.

Having a separate business bank account is crucial in separating your personal and business finances, and it helps you create a clear financial history for your business. By keeping track of your business's cash flow and financial history, you'll be able to provide lenders and credit bureaus with a clear picture of your business's financial health, which will be important when applying for credit. Additionally, having a separate business bank account will make it easier for you to manage your business's finances, track expenses and stay organized.

3. Register your business with business credit bureaus

To build your business credit, you will need to register your LLC with business credit bureaus. These bureaus, such as Experian, Dun & Bradstreet and Equifax, keep track of your business's credit history and credit score. By registering your business, you are allowing the bureaus to collect information about your business, which they will use to calculate your business credit score.

Registering your LLC with business credit bureaus is a crucial step in building your business credit. The credit bureaus collect information about your business from various sources, including your business bank account, trade lines and payment history. They use this information to calculate your business credit score, which is a numerical representation of your business's creditworthiness. A good business credit score can help you secure financing, negotiate better terms with suppliers and establish a professional image for your business. It is important to note that while registering with the credit bureaus is important, it does not guarantee that your business will have a good credit score. To build a strong business credit profile, it's important to use credit responsibly and make timely payments.

4. Establish trade lines

Trade lines are a key factor in determining your business credit score. Trade lines refer to the relationships you have established with suppliers and creditors, such as loans and credit card accounts. By establishing trade lines with suppliers, you are demonstrating to creditors that your business is financially responsible and can be trusted to repay its debts. You can establish trade lines by paying bills on time and using business credit cards to purchase goods and services.

These relationships demonstrate to creditors and credit bureaus that your business is financially responsible and capable of repaying its debts. By establishing trade lines and making timely payments, you can build a strong business credit profile and increase your chances of securing financing in the future. Additionally, using business credit cards can help you establish trade lines and build credit, as long as you use them responsibly and make timely payments.

5. Use credit wisely

Finally, it is important to use credit wisely when building your business credit. This means paying bills on time, using credit cards responsibly and avoiding high levels of debt. By using credit wisely, you are demonstrating to creditors that your business is financially responsible and can be trusted to repay its debts. A strong business credit score will give you better access to financing, lower interest rates and better terms with suppliers, all of which will help you grow your business and achieve long-term success.

Using credit wisely is a critical factor in building and maintaining a strong business credit score. Late payments, high levels of debt and mismanaging credit can all have a negative impact on your business credit score, making it more difficult to secure financing and establish trade lines. On the other hand, paying bills on time, using credit cards responsibly, and keeping debt levels low demonstrate to creditors and credit bureaus that your business is financially responsible and trustworthy. A strong business credit score can open up many opportunities for your business, including better access to financing, lower interest rates and favorable terms with suppliers. So, it is important to use credit wisely and keep an eye on your business's financial health and credit score to ensure continued success.

In conclusion, building business credit for your new LLC takes time and effort, but it is well worth it. By following these five steps, you can establish a strong financial foundation for your business and secure the financing you need to grow and succeed.

