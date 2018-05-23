Criticism

The Importance of Candor and Other Lessons From a Former White House Chief of Staff

Structuring an environment that ensures trust among team members and then defending its integrity amid high-stakes workplace intrigue are leadership skills all founders need.
Tom Wicka | 6 min read
Ignorance Is Not Bliss: How Successful Business Leaders Deal With Information Overload

Everyone is hit by an avalanche of information everyday. The desire to tune it out is natural but has to be resisted.
Karima Mariama-Arthur | 6 min read
If You Think Success Is Nothing But Fun You Need to Understand This About Critics

Success needs to be its own reward because, guaranteed, not everybody is going to love you.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
3 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Take from Hollywood's War on Rotten Tomatoes

No matter how established your company might be, criticism still stings. Instead of plugging your ears and tuning out critics, use reviews as a direct pipeline for feedback.
Jay Baer | 7 min read
Jimmy Kimmel Struck Back at a Detractor on Social Media -- Should You?

Just because entrepreneurs have social media at their disposal doesn't always mean they should use it.
Stephen Key | 7 min read
Respect People's Right to Review Your Company Online, Even When There's Bitching Involved.

"Asking if a company has ever had a bad review online is like asking if someone's ever been on a bad date," said one president.
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read
What Sheryl Sandberg Taught Me About Giving Criticism

How many times have you tried to give feedback that totally falls flat?
Kim Scott | 7 min read
Learning the Secrets to Success With Greg Reid from Millionaire Mentor, Inc.

Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor chat with author Greg Reid about stickability, the power to persevere and keep your eye on the prize.
Business & Burgers | 2 min read
How the Most Successful Leaders Deal with Criticism

Some types of criticism are more valuable than others.
Danielle Harlan | 4 min read
3 Ways to Silence Critics Without Saying a Word (or Sending a Tweet)

Nothing delights your critics more than seeing you upset by their criticism.
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
