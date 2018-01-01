Crowdfund with Cat
3 Crowdfunding Secrets From an Entrepreneur Who Raised $11.5 Million
Hiral Sanghavi successfully manufactured and shipped a travel jacket with funds raised on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. He's learned a thing or two -- or three.
A Successful Crowdfunding Campaign Needs a Video. Here's What It Should Look Like.
Brian Meece, the co-founder of crowdfunding platform RocketHub, shares his best advice on producing a pitch video.
3 Foundational Secrets to Running a Rockstar Crowdfunding Campaign
Brian Meece, the co-founder of crowdfunding platform RocketHub, explains what it takes to get people to invest their dollars into your product.
How Does an Investor Make Money With Equity Crowdfunding?
Alon Hillel-Tuch, a co-founder of the crowdfunding platform RocketHub, explains the four ways that an investor can make money off of an equity crowdfunding asset.
Who Is Equity Crowdfunding Right For?
Co-founder of crowdfunding platform RocketHub, Alon Hillel-Tuch, explains what is involved in raising money for and investing in a startup with equity crowdfunding.
Investing in Startups Is Opening Up to the '99 Percent'
The co-founder of crowdfunding platform RocketHub explains what the new generation of equity crowdfunding will look like and why it's important.
Starting Today, There Is a New Way for Entrepreneurs to Raise Money. Here's the Good, the Great, the Bad and the Ugly.
Equity crowdfunding has historically only been open to accredited investors. As of May 16, anyone can invest in a startup with equity crowdfunding.
Equity Crowdfunding Explained -- Jargon Free
A co-founder of crowdfunding platform RocketHub, Alon Hillel-Tuch, explains the difference between equity crowdfunding and more tradition donation-based crowdfunding.
