cultural diversity

There's an Economic Case for Diversity in Tech. Do You Know What It Is?
Diverse groups yield a wider range of experiences and perspectives. And that can positively affect your bottom line.
Technology Innovation
Here's Why Diverse Companies Are Better at Innovating Than Homogenous Companies
Businesses that operate from a single, same-minded perspective tend to approach problems the same way.
Discrimination
3 Ways to Successfully Discuss Race Relations With Employees
If, for instance, you're a white manager, have you ever considered just discussing something like Charlottesville with colleagues of color?