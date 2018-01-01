Dan S. Kennedy
Ready for Anything
The 5 Top Components of a Successful Direct Marketing Website
Get your website in shape and drawing in new business by following these five tips.
More From This Topic
Marketing
The 3 Tasks You Should Do After Sending Out a Marketing Campaign
Once you send out your marketing pieces, your job is just beginning. Find out which three things are 'must dos' if you want your direct marketing campaigns to succeed.
Ready for Anything
Why Giving Clear Instructions Can Increase Your Marketing Response Rate
Don't confuse your prospects and customers by sending direct marketing pieces that make them wonder what to do next. Instead, spell out their next steps clearly.
Ready for Anything
How to Give Prospects a Reason to Respond 'Right Now!'
Follow the second rule of direct marketing to inspire immediate responses from your target market.
Ready for Anything
5 Time Management Techniques Worth Using
There's no magic pill you can take to manage your time better. Instead, try implementing these five strategies to get your work under control.