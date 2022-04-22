presented by:
Defining moments

Build the Plane as You're Taking Off

In this episode, hear Felix and Felipe of Juicy Leaf divide and conquer strategy that has made their boutique plant company a leader in the LA scene, and the challenges they've faced along the way.

Emily Washcovick

Subscriber-Only

How to Figure Out When to Hire An Expert, or To Just Do It Yourself

It's possible to save on experts like lawyers, accountants and designers while not putting your company at risk.

Adam Bornstein

Subscriber-Only

This Founder Wanted to Infuse a Marshmallow With Chocolate, for a Better S'More. He Had No Idea How Hard That Would Be.

Michael Tierney, the founder of Stuffed Puffs, learned that sometimes the simplest problems are the most complicated ones to solve.

Liz Brody

Defining moments

Eitan Bernath on Becoming a Teenage Food Entrepreneur and Social Media Star

In-depth interview with cookbook author, food personality, and content creator Eitan Bernath about starting an entertainment career as a child, teaming up with Drew Barrymore, and building an inspirational business empire before his 20th birthday.

Shawn P. Walchef

Defining moments

How Relentless Optimism Fuels Success for Hilary Schneider, CEO of Shutterfly

Schneider explains her process for looking around corners to see what's next for the Shutterfly family of brands. 

Robert Tuchman

Defining moments

Meet the Co-Founders Making Conscious Shopping Easier

Goodbuy's Cara Oppenheimer and Cary Telander Fortin share how their browser extension helps consumers buy products with both their wallets and values front of mind.

Jessica Abo

Defining moments

Inside This Booming Plug-and-Play Network for Comedy Podcasters

How Marty Michael and the team at Headgum built a tech-enabled podcast network.

Robert Tuchman

Defining moments

A Single Mom's Tips for Launching and Growing a Business

Single mothers have major advantages when they run their own businesses, and some special cautions, too.

Wendy Keller

Defining moments

Characteristics of Extraordinary People

What makes the "winners" in the game of life different than the rest of the population?

Brian H. Robb

Defining moments

How to Create Your Path to Profit

Financial expert and author Michelle Jacobik is on a mission to help people be profitable, so she created the EnVision + Thrive Academy. She shares her journey to success, business tips and what you'll learn in her new book.

Jessica Abo

Tanveer Zafar

Defining moments

How Curb Mobility Brought Taxi Rides Into the 21st Century

Once upon a time, taxis only took cash. This company changed that.

Robert Tuchman

