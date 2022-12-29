Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To say that we have collectively experienced massive turmoil and upheaval since 2020 first arrived would be an understatement of the highest measure. Lessons learned from the pandemic, and the roller coaster that it was in our personal and professional lives, highlight the critical nature of genuine, steadfast leadership.

When challenging and chaotic times occur, emotionally intelligent leadership is essential to ensure safe passage across choppy seas. This critical nature of a steady hand at the helm rings true for small businesses and large corporations alike. While the scale may differ, the core element remains the same: people.

Long-term, quality leadership hinges on the ability to keep the humanity of business a central component of all operations.

Related: How You Can Build a More People-Centric Workplace

Humanity drives business

Every aspect of the business and customer relationship, whether directly or indirectly, impacts individuals. It's important to step back from the point of sale or moment of service and see the layers of men and women connected to those single moments.

The consumer who is due quality products and service. Shareholders expecting profitable — and sustainable — results Senior leadership tasked with guiding the bigger picture Team or departmental heads charged with implementing the vision Every employee in their ranks, inspired to take on the challenge The family and social connections every individual represents

When running a business, it's natural to zero in on the transactional moments that represent the viability of our business or brand. Quality leadership remembers the bigger picture and what it takes to get there, to that moment when the product or service is fulfilled.

Amplify this process fivefold, tenfold or a thousandfold and that one thing remains: the humanity of it.

Related: 5 Ways Emotional Intelligence Will Make You a Better Leader

Employees deserve authentic respect in challenging times

In business, challenging seasons are inevitable; there is no avoiding that reality. And while the size and scope of the issue will vary in correlation to an organization's size, the experience is felt the same for every employee.

A company may have hundreds or thousands of employees; a small business may have a baker's dozen. Regardless, the workforce encompasses men and women who deserve leadership anchored with authentic respect.

Authentic respect as a leader is defined by the simple truth that we are all in this together. Small business leaders may experience this reality in a more tangible way, as the natural divide between employee and employer logically expands with every stage of company growth.

When operating with authentic respect, leaders navigating challenging seasons choose transparency over opaqueness, with intentional communication and connectedness driving adaptive, creative problem-solving.

Related: 7 Ways to Stay Resilient in Uncertain Times

Avoiding empathy just for empathy's sake

Any business leader striving to guide their company through an arduous period may be tempted to dive into the deep end of empathetic and intentional support without having earned it or knowing how to achieve it effectively.

Employees are instinctively aware of inauthentic support done seemingly for show and little else. If clumsily attempted, well-intended measures of communicating care and fueling connection can prove ill-fated and counterproductive. Forced efforts exacerbated by poor research or being rushed into action can derail positive momentum.

Amidst tumultuous times, one-on-ones with employees and regular, alternating team and departmental meetings can be an excellent means to retain awareness and understanding. The larger the company, the more complex the system may be to ensure every individual receives proper care and support.

Conversely, scheduling one-on-ones or more frequent team meetings and having no game plan for effectively utilizing the time can drain away the impact of a well-intentioned check-in.

Perhaps your game plan is to listen if an employee or team member needs to vent about the stresses and challenges they're experiencing. Having an awareness of your goals with any effort is essential to ensuring a positive, sustained impact on employee and company morale.

Related: Inspire Loyalty With Your Leadership: Here's How

Leading with assured authenticity, transparency and vision

Nothing in business is accomplished without the individuals making it happen, the men and women who are the lifeblood of a company. Any leadership position is a privilege; it's an opportunity to guide career paths and company trajectories. An awareness of this foundational truth is crucial to tamping down any potential for overly inflated egos that can derail leadership development.

Leading during challenging times is a wholly different level of challenge and reward. It requires higher levels of flexibility and creativity, demands authentic interpersonal skills fueled by empathy and necessitates open and active communication channels.

Your employees will look to you as their leader to provide clarity and confidence. You may not have all the answers, and your vision for the path forward may be a work in progress. If confidently communicated on wheels of authenticity and transparency, the light at the end of the tunnel will be all the brighter.

Related: Power With Purpose: The Four Pillars of Leadership