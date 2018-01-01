delegate

5 Steps to More Smoothly Delegate Decision-Making
5 Steps to More Smoothly Delegate Decision-Making

Delegating decision-making authority is a tricky business. Make sure you do it right.
Doug and Polly White | 5 min read
5 Ways to Build Your Business Instead of Being Trapped By All Those Freakin' Distractions
Ready for Anything

5 Ways to Build Your Business Instead of Being Trapped By All Those Freakin' Distractions

It's time that you planned a 'personal business retreat,' though we're not talking jet skis or volleyball.
Neil Patel | 6 min read
Delegate Better: Advice From TaskRabbit's CEO
Ready for Anything

Delegate Better: Advice From TaskRabbit's CEO

Leah Busque shares the secret to effective management as an entrepreneur and new mom.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Why Some CEOs and Entrepreneurs Make Horrible Leaders
Leadership Qualities

Why Some CEOs and Entrepreneurs Make Horrible Leaders

Their confidence inspires them to take risks. But if these executives don't learn to properly interact with the teams that support them, they will fail.
Iman Jalali | 3 min read
Glide Over the Pitfalls of Becoming a Manager With These 5 Steps
Managing Employees

Glide Over the Pitfalls of Becoming a Manager With These 5 Steps

Here's your cheat sheet for how to become the effective supervisor in charge.
Beth Miller | 4 min read
5 Ways to Scale Your Company by Fine-Tuning Your Approach
Leadership Qualities

5 Ways to Scale Your Company by Fine-Tuning Your Approach

Define your parameters carefully to help you focus on your employees, customers and leadership goals.
Howard Brown | 5 min read
