Denny's
More From This Topic
Denny's Just Capitalized on Apple's Tech Glitch in a Genius Marketing Move
How a Former Denny's Waitress Amassed an Empire of Over 75 Denny's Locations
How Denny's Weirdness Wins the Social Media Game
The Top 10 Franchises of 2014
The Top 10 Franchises for 2012
The Top 10 Franchises of 2011
The Top 10 Franchises of 2011 (Slideshow)
In 1953, Harold Butler opened Danny's Donuts in Lakewood, California. Six years later, there were 20 shops in the chain and the company changed its name to Denny's. In 1966, the company went public, and in 1977, they introduced the Grand Slam breakfast. Today, Denny's locations serve breakfast, lunch and dinner choices 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Its corporate headquarters is in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Denny's is ranked #8 on Entrepreneur's 2013 Franchise 500® listing.