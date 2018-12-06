David Meltzer

VIP Contributor

Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing

Dave Meltzer is the CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, a firm he founded with Warren Moon. Meltzer is a public speaker and author of the bestsellers Connected To Goodness and Compassionate Capitalism. He was honored by Variety as “Sports Humanitarian of the Year” and is a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.