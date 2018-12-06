David Meltzer

David Meltzer

VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
Dave Meltzer is the CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, a firm he founded with Warren Moon. Meltzer is a public speaker and author of the bestsellers Connected To Goodness and Compassionate Capitalism. He was honored by Variety as “Sports Humanitarian of the Year” and is a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

More From David Meltzer

Launching MTV's Biggest Series and Giving a Voice to the Voiceless
Storytelling

Launching MTV's Biggest Series and Giving a Voice to the Voiceless

Filmmaker Andrew Jenks discusses seeking the truth through storytelling.
1 min read
The Billion-Dollar Secrets of Success With Cheerleading's Top Entrepreneur
Success Stories

The Billion-Dollar Secrets of Success With Cheerleading's Top Entrepreneur

Jeff Webb, the founder and chairman of Varsity Spirit, talks about how he helped to modernize cheerleading and built a business empire worth billions of dollars.
1 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations
Franchises

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
1 min read
Finding the Right Partner to Build a Multi-Million Dollar Clothing Line
Success Stories

Finding the Right Partner to Build a Multi-Million Dollar Clothing Line

Robert Goldman and Robert Godley, founders of the iconic Psycho Bunny clothing brand, share secrets to creating a successful business partnership.
1 min read
Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda
Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Blake Lawrence, CEO and co-founder of opendorse, talks about the advice he gives the athletes he works with for building on their fan base.
1 min read
How Magic Johnson and Hulk Hogan's Agent Fell So Far
Failure

How Magic Johnson and Hulk Hogan's Agent Fell So Far

Darren Prince, founder and CEO of Prince Marketing Group, discusses the impact that substance abuse had on his career as a sports agent, and what he learned about creating success in the sports industry.
1 min read
Maria Sharapova: Serving Up Knowledge and Inspiring Female Entrepreneurs
Business Growth

Maria Sharapova: Serving Up Knowledge and Inspiring Female Entrepreneurs

Sharapova discusses what she's learned building and scaling her company, Sugarpova.
1 min read
How This Entrepreneur Turned His Passion for Photography Into a Successful Business
Success Stories

How This Entrepreneur Turned His Passion for Photography Into a Successful Business

Grady Brannan, renowned photographer and inspirational artist, provides insights on how his photography hobby evolved into a business, as well as a journey full of new learning experiences.
1 min read
The Playbook Podcast: Million-Dollar Opportunities for eSports Players, Parents and Entrepreneurs
Podcasts

The Playbook Podcast: Million-Dollar Opportunities for eSports Players, Parents and Entrepreneurs

On this episode of The Playbook podcast, Marty Strenczewilk, co-founder and CEO of Splyce, discusses the rapid growth of eSports, and the best ways to make a career in the industry.
1 min read
How to Raise Your Game to Get the Job You Want
Career Growth

How to Raise Your Game to Get the Job You Want

Alan Stein Jr., top basketball trainer turned performance coach, provides insights into how to transition from one role to another.
1 min read
The World's Greatest Athletics Share These 2 Habits for Success
Success Strategies

The World's Greatest Athletics Share These 2 Habits for Success

Sports journalist Don Yaeger, author of over 30 books and 11 New York Times bestsellers, shares some of the insights he's learned.
1 min read
How Experts Educate the Next Generation
Giving Back

How Experts Educate the Next Generation

Gus Ramsey, the program director at Full Sail University's Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting, shares how the curriculum at the school has created a 'minor league' system for up-and-coming sports broadcasters.
1 min read
How to Turn Passion Into Profit
Passion

How to Turn Passion Into Profit

Founder and COO of Hex Performance, Drew Westervelt, chats about how his career in Major League Lacrosse inspired him to create a new line of laundry detergent.
1 min read
How to Strengthen Your Brain for Success
Success Strategies

How to Strengthen Your Brain for Success

Learn about the neuroscience of success and how training your brain is key to achieving maximum performance.
1 min read
Life Doesn't Happen 'to' You: Accountability and Perspective
Accountability

Life Doesn't Happen 'to' You: Accountability and Perspective

Take accountability for the situations you end up in, not just to better yourself but to positively impact those around you.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.