Why Do Consumers Buy Certain Products and Services? John Fieldly, CEO of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), talks about the journey that brands go through and how repositioning a brand can impact its growth.

By David Meltzer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, John Fieldly, CEO of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), chats about:

  • The journey that all brands go through and what entrepreneurs can learn from Celsius's brand-building strategy [1:36].
  • How the Celsius team successfully repositioned its brand in the wellness space and expanded [3:58].
  • Why Fieldly never lets himself get distracted by the company's stock price [9:33].
  • The approach executives can take if they want to actively avoid getting "burnt out" [11:40].

David Meltzer

Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach

David Meltzer, co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing and host of Entrepreneur's podcast, “The Playbook”, is a Top 100 Business Coach, global public speaker and three-time international best-selling author who has been honored by Variety as “Sports Humanitarian of the Year”.

