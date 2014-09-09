The restaurant chain was quick to latch onto Apple's tech glitch, creating a clever Twitter post that went viral in minutes.

Who is coming out on top of Apple Day so far? Entrepreneur.com votes Denny's Diner… or at least whoever runs the restaurant chain's Twitter account.

After Apple's tech glitch, Denny's posted a spot-on tweet that was immediately familiar to anyone attempting to watch the livestream announcing new Apple products.

In 15 minutes, the tweet already had almost 2,000 retweets and over 1,000 favorites.

Of course, this isn't the first time that Denny's famously quirky Twitter has strayed into tech commentary. Below, check out a few more of Denny's takes on issues we've covered at Entrepreneur.com.

Facebook going down:

if facebook is down for you try facebooth - just come to Denny's sit in a booth and have a face to face convo with your buddies — Denny's (@DennysDiner) September 3, 2014

Crowdfunding:

pls help this important fundraiser thank you pic.twitter.com/h5YI4Qg5uZ — Denny's (@DennysDiner) August 9, 2014

Airbnb's new logo:

a place to stay with 24/7 direct access to denny's pic.twitter.com/nqZMXZO8j4 — Denny's (@DennysDiner) July 17, 2014

Hello Kitty not actually being a cat:

we are not a restaurant we are the personification of a cat we weigh 3 apples — Denny's (@DennysDiner) August 29, 2014

<<< lol just kidding of course we are a restaurant — Denny's (@DennysDiner) August 29, 2014

By keeping it weird, Denny's always manages to keep its brand unique and newsworthy. Few other companies would be willing to try make such a specific joke on Twitter that would go over most people's heads – and that's what makes Denny's social media presence so great.

