Denny's Just Capitalized on Apple's Tech Glitch in a Genius Marketing Move The restaurant chain was quick to latch onto Apple's tech glitch, creating a clever Twitter post that went viral in minutes.

By Kate Taylor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Who is coming out on top of Apple Day so far? Entrepreneur.com votes Denny's Diner… or at least whoever runs the restaurant chain's Twitter account.

After Apple's tech glitch, Denny's posted a spot-on tweet that was immediately familiar to anyone attempting to watch the livestream announcing new Apple products.


In 15 minutes, the tweet already had almost 2,000 retweets and over 1,000 favorites.

Of course, this isn't the first time that Denny's famously quirky Twitter has strayed into tech commentary. Below, check out a few more of Denny's takes on issues we've covered at Entrepreneur.com.

Facebook going down:


Crowdfunding:


Airbnb's new logo:


Hello Kitty not actually being a cat:


By keeping it weird, Denny's always manages to keep its brand unique and newsworthy. Few other companies would be willing to try make such a specific joke on Twitter that would go over most people's heads – and that's what makes Denny's social media presence so great.

Kate Taylor

Reporter

Kate Taylor is a reporter at Business Insider. She was previously a reporter at Entrepreneur. Get in touch with tips and feedback on Twitter at @Kate_H_Taylor. 

