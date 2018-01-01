Department of Transportation
Safety
German City Designs Traffic Lights for Oblivious Pedestrians
Blinking LED lights are now being placed in the ground at busy intersections for people who look down at their devices while walking.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.