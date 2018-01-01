Sneha Banerjee

Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India

She used to write for Entrepreneur India from Bangalore and other cities in South India. 

How These Bright Minds are Tailoring New Ideas Into a Century-old Business
They even introduced the concept of 3D-body scanning back in 2002
2 min read
A Quick Look Inside Quikr
Since a lot of work happens over calls, the employees are often seen walk and talk across the fitness-friendly campus.
3 min read
'India's Education System Requires a Complete Revamp'
AISECT Director says hands-on skill courses, entrepreneurship sessions and moral education should be made mandatory to bring out the best in students
3 min read
Expert Speak: Three Hoteliers Share Their Success Strategies
Entrepreneur India spoke to three industry leaders to understand what helps them clock successful business despite several challenges in the domain
5 min read
The 'SaaSy' Innovator
Freshdesk has been a global venture from day one, here's how!
3 min read
Merging the Digital and Real World Experience
Blippar app was born out of a joke at a remote bar located in south-west England
3 min read
Why Organizations Today Need to Hire Innovation Officers
Innovation distinguishes between a Leader and a Follower - Steve Jobs
4 min read
Changing the Way India Shops
'It's been exciting and humbling for us to see how customers have responded to Amazon's innovations'
2 min read
Guru Takes the Tech Path
'Reinventing a module of education which is more appropriate for students of the mobile generation'
3 min read
India's Biggest Edtech Entrepreneur Urges Students to Become Life-long Learners
BYJU's app now creates personalized learn journeys for individual students says its founders.
3 min read
An AI-based Chatbot Is Helping Engineers With New Employment Opportunities
'While big companies are on a cost-cutting mode, small ones are on a good growth trajectory'
3 min read
This Entrepreneur Reveals How An Accident Stimulated Him To Create Life-saving Product
'Lack Of Clarity In Terms Of Approval Was A Major Challenge When We Started In 2008'
4 min read
'IT Cos Must Focus On Building Disruptive Products & Niche Technologies'
McKinsey and Co report says nearly half of India's IT workforce is likely to become irrelevant in three-four years
3 min read
CEO of This Renowned Hospital Chain Once Wanted To Be A Thespian
Healthcare is perceived as an industry today - it's no longer a social service, says this veteran doctor
4 min read
'Indian IT Employees Should Reskill Or Upskill To Avert Lay-offs'
Companies are now more cautious about whether the talents onboard are aligned with their strategic growth policies, says top recruitment consultancy.
3 min read
