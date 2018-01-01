Detroit
Detroit, Bankrupt a Few Years Ago, Seems Uninterested In Reaping Medical Marijuana Millions Now
Detroit is the most populous city in Michigan, as well as the home of the auto industry. The city hosts many companies in the finance, healthcare, technology and manufacturing industries, as well as being known for Motown Records. In 2013, following both restructuring and job loss in the auto industry, Detroit filed the largest municipal bankruptcy case in U.S. history.