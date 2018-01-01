Domain names
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Buys Back X.com From PayPal
The domain has 'great sentimental value' to Musk, but he doesn't have any immediate plans to use it.
More From This Topic
Branding
Why I Spent $1.5 Million on Our Domain
It's a lot of money, but worth the cost.
Entrepreneur Network
How to Find the Perfect Domain Name, Create Infographics and More
From figuring out the right URL for your company to assigning graphics, this entrepreneur shares his tips on a variety of subjects.
Trademarks
3 Things I Learned After Having to Change My Business Name
Reminder: Do a trademark search before you decide on your business's name.
Marketing
12 Domain-Name Debacles: 'Hillary Potter' for President and More
The Democratic presidential nominee joins 11 other entities who faced trouble on the web.
Domain names
What Are They? Domain Names, Business Entity Names, Trademarks.
If you've been using these terms interchangeably, stop right there.
Growth Strategies
How Squarespace Went From a Dorm-Room Project to a $100 Million Web Publishing Platform
CEO and founder Anthony Casalena started what would become Squarespace to solve his own problem back in 2003. Now it's used by more than 1 million entrepreneurs and creatives.
Business Name
Your New Business Name Should Be Memorable, Spell-able and Available
Follow these five tips to settle on what is one of the most important aspect of a new company -- its name.
Domain names
The Evolution of New Generic Top-Level Domains
Look out for a variety of new domains along the lines of .names, .co, .party and thousands of others to soon be available.
SEO
Will the New Domain Extensions Negatively Impact Your SEO?
A new study says no. So, go ahead and get creative, with the cool new options like .car, .business and .app.
How to Start a Business
3 Fast Steps to Help You Get to Market -- Right Now
When you need to get your idea to market right away, here are three services you'll want to remember.