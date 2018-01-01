Domain names

More From This Topic

Why I Spent $1.5 Million on Our Domain
Branding

Why I Spent $1.5 Million on Our Domain

It's a lot of money, but worth the cost.
Noah Kagan | 4 min read
How to Find the Perfect Domain Name, Create Infographics and More
Entrepreneur Network

How to Find the Perfect Domain Name, Create Infographics and More

From figuring out the right URL for your company to assigning graphics, this entrepreneur shares his tips on a variety of subjects.
John Meyer | 2 min read
3 Things I Learned After Having to Change My Business Name
Trademarks

3 Things I Learned After Having to Change My Business Name

Reminder: Do a trademark search before you decide on your business's name.
Susan O'Malley | 5 min read
12 Domain-Name Debacles: 'Hillary Potter' for President and More
Marketing

12 Domain-Name Debacles: 'Hillary Potter' for President and More

The Democratic presidential nominee joins 11 other entities who faced trouble on the web.
Lindsay Friedman | 6 min read
What Are They? Domain Names, Business Entity Names, Trademarks.
Domain names

What Are They? Domain Names, Business Entity Names, Trademarks.

If you've been using these terms interchangeably, stop right there.
Steve Cook | 6 min read
How Squarespace Went From a Dorm-Room Project to a $100 Million Web Publishing Platform
Growth Strategies

How Squarespace Went From a Dorm-Room Project to a $100 Million Web Publishing Platform

CEO and founder Anthony Casalena started what would become Squarespace to solve his own problem back in 2003. Now it's used by more than 1 million entrepreneurs and creatives.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
Your New Business Name Should Be Memorable, Spell-able and Available
Business Name

Your New Business Name Should Be Memorable, Spell-able and Available

Follow these five tips to settle on what is one of the most important aspect of a new company -- its name.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
The Evolution of New Generic Top-Level Domains
Domain names

The Evolution of New Generic Top-Level Domains

Look out for a variety of new domains along the lines of .names, .co, .party and thousands of others to soon be available.
Peter Daisyme | 5 min read
Will the New Domain Extensions Negatively Impact Your SEO?
SEO

Will the New Domain Extensions Negatively Impact Your SEO?

A new study says no. So, go ahead and get creative, with the cool new options like .car, .business and .app.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
3 Fast Steps to Help You Get to Market -- Right Now
How to Start a Business

3 Fast Steps to Help You Get to Market -- Right Now

When you need to get your idea to market right away, here are three services you'll want to remember.
Derek Newton | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.