By Entrepreneur Store

Whether your business in the art world is to showcase your own work, that of your company, or someone you represent — finding a target audience can be difficult. It's said that registering your website with your own .ART domain can make it easier for your target audience to find you and either buy your works or hire out your services.

For a limited time only, you can get this 10-Year .ART Domain Name with Site Builder on sale for just $69.99 (reg. $128).

.ART is the most popular web address for the creative community according to this builder, and it's said to offer enhanced SEO results, better branding possibilities, and an email address and blockchain address to go with your custom website.

Once you register via this deal, you will have your .ART domain name for a full decade. You can use its own custom builder to design your site, and you can start to share your enhanced brand with the world.

Discover why over a quarter-million creatives use .ART domain names, including places like the Institute of Contemporary Arts London, the National Museum of 21st Century Art Rome, and the Hauser & Wirth Gallery.

This limited-time deal can set your art-driven business up for success for a full ten years with the possibility to extend beyond if you wish. Considering the potential payoff, the affordability of this change makes it seem well worth trying.

