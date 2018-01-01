Dynamic Communication

Creating Sales Presentations That Convince Prospects to Buy
Ready for Anything

Find out more about one of the best organizational structures for any presentation, and learn how to apply it to make positive changes, deliver presentations that will be remembered, and drive results.
Jill Schiefelbein | 7 min read
Using a 5-Step Model for Any Public Speech
Public Speaking

Ever heard of "TEMPTaction"? If not, now's the time to learn more about it to create speeches that really connect with your audience.
Jill Schiefelbein | 8 min read
7 Delivery Skills for Public Speaking
Marketing

Discover smart delivery and strategy tactics and the exercises you can practice so you can improve your speaking skills.
Jill Schiefelbein | 6 min read
How to Communicate Effectively During a Crisis
Marketing

While you hope to never experience a crisis situation in your business, here's how to be prepared.
Jill Schiefelbein | 6 min read
Getting the Right Press Coverage for Your Business
Marketing

If you want to make the media your friend and build a connection with reporters that will keep you and your business in a positive light, follow these eight tips.
Jill Schiefelbein | 5 min read
How to Improve Your Networking Skills
Marketing

If you want to succeed in business, you need to surround yourself with the right people.
Jill Schiefelbein | 4 min read
How Your Business Can Use Livestreaming to Attract More Customers
Livestream

Find out how to plan, execute and repurpose your livestream communication to make it truly dynamic.
Jill Schiefelbein | 5 min read
Use Video Education Campaigns to Grow Your Business
Communication Strategies

Video marketing is a key way to draw attention to your skills, leverage your credibility, and provide thought leadership.
Jill Schiefelbein | 5 min read
Here's How Your Business Can Be Open 24/7
Customer Engagement

Customers expect access to you any time of day. These tips can help you pay attention at all times without burning the candle at both ends.
Jill Schiefelbein | 4 min read
How To Sell More by Identifying What Type of Listener Each Customer Is
Communication Strategies

Learn how to communicate more dynamically in sales conversations by understanding which of these four strategies your potential customer is using to listen to you.
Jill Schiefelbein | 6 min read
