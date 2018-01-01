Economic Development Programs
Economic Development Programs
Don't be the Next Lordstown: How Cities Can Insulate Against Crushing Layoffs
A handful of US cities are developing programs to attract skilled remote workers to diversify their economies. Many more should.
More From This Topic
Growth Strategies
Former SBA Chief on 3 Keys to a Better U.S. Entrepreneur Economy
High-growth firms have a huge potential for creating U.S. jobs. According to Karen Mills, there are three key components to getting there.
Starting a Business
At CGI America, a 'Shark Tank' for Entrepreneur Development
The high-growth entrepreneurship working group pitched ideas 'Shark Tank' style about new ways to create healthy ecosystems that foster the growth of start-ups.
Leadership
Clinton Global Initiative Aims to Boost U.S. Economy Through Entrepreneurship
The two-day event, featuring Hillary Clinton and Chris Christie, seeks to promote high-growth entrepreneurship and small-business development.
Starting a Business
Obama Offers $200 Million Prize to Build 3 Manufacturing Innovation Hubs
The White House announced today that it will expand on its program to promote advanced manufacturing in the U.S., an effort to drive global competitiveness.
Growth Strategies
A Cluster of Clusters: Where the SBA Is Investing in Regional Economies
The Small Business Administration chose these 10 "clusters" or business networks as part of a 2010 pilot program to aid small businesses. We take a look at results to date.
Growth Strategies
The Northeast Powers Up Clean-Energy Entrepreneurs
The Small Business Administration has invested more than $1.5 million in fuel-cell technology innovation.
Growth Strategies
Ohio Gets Strong On Flexible Electronics Entrepreneurs
The Small Business Administration invests over $1 million in a cluster specializing in the new science of flexible electronic components.
Growth Strategies
A Flock of Airports Lifts Up Michigan's Upper Peninsula
SBA invests $1.2 million in aviation companies in the state best known for making cars.
Growth Strategies
San Diego Warms to Defense Technology Entrepreneurs
The SBA invests in startups focused on cyber-security, unmanned air vehicles and renewable energy.
Growth Strategies
A Geospatial Tech Hub Puts Mississippi on Map
SBA invests more than $1 million into a community of mapping and location-based technology startups surrounding the NASA Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.