Economic Development Programs

Former SBA Chief on 3 Keys to a Better U.S. Entrepreneur Economy
Growth Strategies

High-growth firms have a huge potential for creating U.S. jobs. According to Karen Mills, there are three key components to getting there.
Karen Mills | 4 min read
At CGI America, a 'Shark Tank' for Entrepreneur Development
Starting a Business

The high-growth entrepreneurship working group pitched ideas 'Shark Tank' style about new ways to create healthy ecosystems that foster the growth of start-ups.
Sarah J. Robbins | 3 min read
Clinton Global Initiative Aims to Boost U.S. Economy Through Entrepreneurship
Leadership

The two-day event, featuring Hillary Clinton and Chris Christie, seeks to promote high-growth entrepreneurship and small-business development.
Sarah J. Robbins | 4 min read
Obama Offers $200 Million Prize to Build 3 Manufacturing Innovation Hubs
Starting a Business

The White House announced today that it will expand on its program to promote advanced manufacturing in the U.S., an effort to drive global competitiveness.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
A Cluster of Clusters: Where the SBA Is Investing in Regional Economies
Growth Strategies

The Small Business Administration chose these 10 "clusters" or business networks as part of a 2010 pilot program to aid small businesses. We take a look at results to date.
Catherine Clifford
The Northeast Powers Up Clean-Energy Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies

The Small Business Administration has invested more than $1.5 million in fuel-cell technology innovation.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Ohio Gets Strong On Flexible Electronics Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies

The Small Business Administration invests over $1 million in a cluster specializing in the new science of flexible electronic components.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
A Flock of Airports Lifts Up Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Growth Strategies

SBA invests $1.2 million in aviation companies in the state best known for making cars.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
San Diego Warms to Defense Technology Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies

The SBA invests in startups focused on cyber-security, unmanned air vehicles and renewable energy.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
A Geospatial Tech Hub Puts Mississippi on Map
Growth Strategies

SBA invests more than $1 million into a community of mapping and location-based technology startups surrounding the NASA Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
