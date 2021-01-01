Grace Avila Casanova

Grace Avila Casanova

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Sustainable Development Specialist

Grace Avila Casanova is a development economist, sustainability strategist and researcher specializing in sustainable consumer behavior. She currently heads up responsibility strategy and operations at U.S. luxury-retail company Toward.

Sustainability

The 4 Principles of Sustainability Innovation for Modern Brands

Modern brands can move the needle by embracing sustainability innovation at every stage of the supply chain, from impact measurement and transparency pledges, through elevated customer experiences, to shifting consumer behavior with collective wellbeing and planetary boundaries in mind.

