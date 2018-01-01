Economic Policies
Airbnb
Airbnb Hires Ex-U.S. Attorney General to Help Shape Policy
Eric Holder, the first African American to hold the position of U.S. Attorney General, will be working on "fair housing and public accommodation issues."
Growth Strategies
Fewer Americans Thankful for U.S. Economic Situation Than in the '80s. But They All Love Their Leftovers.
The percentage of adults thankful for the economic situation in the U.S. is lower than in 2010 and about a fifth of what it was in the mid-1980s, according to a new poll.
Finance
7 Consequences of the Potential Debt Default
What will happen if the U.S. defaults on its debt obligations? Here are 7 possible outcomes -- and they don't look good.
Starting a Business
How This Car-Sharing Company Is Growing Up, Fast
In the sharing economy, customers are your sellers, buyers and inventory. While efficient, the model may attract unwanted questions from regulators, as many startups are beginning to learn firsthand.
Starting a Business
Silver Lining in Motor City: How Detroit's Startup Scene is Shrugging Off Bankruptcy
With the dubious honor of filing for the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, cuts to various economic development programs may not be far off. Startups are unmoved, however.
Starting a Business
Entrepreneurs Make Most of New Freedom in Cuba
The growing nest of small businesses in Cuba could be a sign of a society less dependent on the state.
Starting a Business
The World's Most Innovative Countries
Switzerland, Sweden and the U.K. top the Global Innovation Index for 2013.
Finance
Obama vs. Romney: A Tale of Two Economic Plans
With the Presidential election just around the corner, we break down the candidates' stance on small business, jobs and the economy.
Entrepreneurs
Young Entrepreneurs: Not the Cure for What Ails the Economy (Opinion)
Interest is high in supporting youth entrepreneurship and often seen as a way to help create jobs and turn the economy. But a closer look at the issues shows that these notions may be little more than wishful thinking.
Entrepreneurs
Puzzle for Policy Makers: How to Increase Gender Equality in Entrepreneurship
The solution for policy makers looking to reduce the longstanding disparity between the sexes may depend largely on why the gap continues.