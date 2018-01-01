Economic Policies

Fewer Americans Thankful for U.S. Economic Situation Than in the '80s. But They All Love Their Leftovers.
Growth Strategies

Fewer Americans Thankful for U.S. Economic Situation Than in the '80s. But They All Love Their Leftovers.

The percentage of adults thankful for the economic situation in the U.S. is lower than in 2010 and about a fifth of what it was in the mid-1980s, according to a new poll.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
7 Consequences of the Potential Debt Default
Finance

7 Consequences of the Potential Debt Default

What will happen if the U.S. defaults on its debt obligations? Here are 7 possible outcomes -- and they don't look good.
Jeff Cox | 7 min read
How This Car-Sharing Company Is Growing Up, Fast
Starting a Business

How This Car-Sharing Company Is Growing Up, Fast

In the sharing economy, customers are your sellers, buyers and inventory. While efficient, the model may attract unwanted questions from regulators, as many startups are beginning to learn firsthand.
Dinah Wisenberg Brin | 4 min read
Silver Lining in Motor City: How Detroit's Startup Scene is Shrugging Off Bankruptcy
Starting a Business

Silver Lining in Motor City: How Detroit's Startup Scene is Shrugging Off Bankruptcy

With the dubious honor of filing for the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, cuts to various economic development programs may not be far off. Startups are unmoved, however.
Kristin Luna | 5 min read
Entrepreneurs Make Most of New Freedom in Cuba
Starting a Business

Entrepreneurs Make Most of New Freedom in Cuba

The growing nest of small businesses in Cuba could be a sign of a society less dependent on the state.
Michelle Caruso-Cabrera | 4 min read
The World's Most Innovative Countries
Starting a Business

The World's Most Innovative Countries

Switzerland, Sweden and the U.K. top the Global Innovation Index for 2013.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Obama vs. Romney: A Tale of Two Economic Plans
Finance

Obama vs. Romney: A Tale of Two Economic Plans

With the Presidential election just around the corner, we break down the candidates' stance on small business, jobs and the economy.
Diana Ransom | 4 min read
Young Entrepreneurs: Not the Cure for What Ails the Economy (Opinion)
Entrepreneurs

Young Entrepreneurs: Not the Cure for What Ails the Economy (Opinion)

Interest is high in supporting youth entrepreneurship and often seen as a way to help create jobs and turn the economy. But a closer look at the issues shows that these notions may be little more than wishful thinking.
Scott Shane | 3 min read
Puzzle for Policy Makers: How to Increase Gender Equality in Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurs

Puzzle for Policy Makers: How to Increase Gender Equality in Entrepreneurship

The solution for policy makers looking to reduce the longstanding disparity between the sexes may depend largely on why the gap continues.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
