Elder care

Why I Upgraded From an Independent Business to an In-Home Care Franchise to Scale Business
Naomi Cotrone already had six years of experience in the in-home care industry prior to opening a Right at Home franchise.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Can You Be Too Old For Facebook? This 113-Year-Old Was, But That Didn't Stop Her.
The clever centenarian did what countless whippersnappers under 13 do to get on the popular social network: She lied. But you can't really blame her.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Franchise Players: After 9/11, This Franchisee Sold Everything to Reboot His Career
For Andrew Slattery, the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, were a wakeup call to switch careers and become a franchisee.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
How to Manage Your Business and Care For an Aging Relative at the Same Time
It is a delicate balance to keep your business on track while juggling the responsibility of caring for an aging relative.
Lisa Evans | 5 min read
