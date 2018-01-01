Empact

Top 30 Startups to Watch 2015

Starting a business is always a risk, but the young founders behind these awesomely innovative companies are off to a great start.
Carly Okyle | 15+ min read
The One Controversial Thing You Should Do Before Starting Your Business

After realizing he wasn't really moving forward at his startup, founder Alex Lorton decided to make a big change in his approach to the entrepreneurial world.
Alex Lorton | 5 min read
Opportunity Is Knocking: Announcing a Contest for Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs, here is your opportunity to shine. Apply for the Empact Showcase and have the chance to be featured in Entrepreneur's annual 'Top 30 Startups to Watch' list.
Andrea Huspeni | 4 min read
8 Startup Events and News to Watch This Week

Get the 411 on crowdfunding from General Assembly, Denver's Galvanize wants you to code for a cause, Nashville gets KEEN on entrepreneurship, TechCrunch brings the Startup Battlefield to Berlin. This week's notable news and startup events for entrepreneurs.
Brad Crescenzo | 3 min read
How Blind Smartphone Users Helped This Startup Test the Waters

The co-founder of Fleksy explains how focusing on a niche demographic prepared him for the mass market.
Sarah Green | 4 min read
Top 30 Startups to Watch 2013

In producing everything from at-home-mushroom kits to foldable-ballet slippers, these young companies are making plenty of waves in startup land. Here is Entrepreneur's 2013 list of the top 30 startups to watch.
Andrea Huspeni | 15+ min read
