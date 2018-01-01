Michael Simmons

Michael Simmons is co-founder of Empact, a Princeton, N.J.-based organization focused on supporting young entrepreneurs through culture and community. To receive his most popular articles by email, visit MichaelDSimmons.com.

10 Leaders Share the Habits That Help Them Be Freakishly Productive
Ready for Anything

10 Leaders Share the Habits That Help Them Be Freakishly Productive

From time blocking to saying no more often, here are a few tips on how you can stay productive.
9 min read
5 Simple Ways You Can Add Hours To Your Day
Ready for Anything

5 Simple Ways You Can Add Hours To Your Day

Here are a few ways you can increase your reading and viewing speed, so you have extra hours to develop new skills, deepen relationships or just get an extra edge in your career.
5 min read
10 Things Exceptionally Productive Entrepreneurs Do Every Day
Productivity

10 Things Exceptionally Productive Entrepreneurs Do Every Day

Boost your productivity right now with these quick wins.
11 min read
18 Unusual Habits That Boost Your Energy More Than Coffee
Energy

18 Unusual Habits That Boost Your Energy More Than Coffee

To understand unique and healthy ways to consistently and quickly boost energy daily, I asked dynamic entrepreneurs to spill their best-kept secrets.
13 min read
7 Insanely Productive Habits of Successful Young Entrepreneurs
Slideshows

7 Insanely Productive Habits of Successful Young Entrepreneurs

To be successful, entrepreneurs must beat the odds stacked against them -- especially young ones. To understand what these founders do differently, we've compiled a list of habits that made them successful.
7 min read
Surviving the Three Pitfalls of Business Ownership

Surviving the Three Pitfalls of Business Ownership

If you're prepared for the worst, you might just be able to turn these hazards into opportunities.
4 min read
How to Create a Professional Web Site in 24 Hours

How to Create a Professional Web Site in 24 Hours

Follow these three easy steps that won't break the bank, and you'll be online before you know it.
4 min read
Use Your Youth to Your Advantage

Use Your Youth to Your Advantage

Find out what 6 advantages young entrepreneurs have--but probably don't realize.
4 min read
Why Every Student Should Start a Business

Why Every Student Should Start a Business

9 reasons to abandon your fear of start-up and launch a business today
5 min read
